Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson responds to Baker Mayfield’s quote about his mom

Baker Mayfield once famously said he was intimidated by Lamar Jackson’s mother. Jackson himself found out about that for the first time on Wednesday. Jackson was asked Wednesday about Mayfield’s joking admission that he found Jackson’s mother Felicia Jones to be a thoroughly intimidating figure. Jackson was remarkably unaware of this, and clearly found it hilarious.
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10

Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G shares halftime message to 49ers in win over Chargers

The 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. LA built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers finally found the end zone, and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cleveland.com

Browns blown out by Miami postgame: The problems Deshaun Watson won’t fix -- Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame episode of the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bastock are in Miami to report on the Browns’ 39-17 loss to the Dolphins, and Doug Lesmerises and Irie Harris join them to go over everything that went wrong in this blowout loss that dropped the Browns to 3-6. The Browns can’t stop the run, and will that problem continue? How much did Mike McDaniel outcoach Kevin Stefanski? How much longer can defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on with the defense playing like this? Did Andrew Berry build a roster with fundamental problems? Do the Browns have any chance to get better before playing Buffalo and Tampa Bay the next two weeks? And how much should the return of Deshaun Watson in three weeks make things better?
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame

The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
WASHINGTON, PA

