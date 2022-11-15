Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
One dead in Montgomery County shooting
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Mt. Sterling Police are investigating a deadly shooting. The Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams told WKYT it’s too soon to release many details. He did confirm one person is dead. Their name will be released today after all family members have been notified. WKYT...
WKYT 27
Man involved in deadly Ky. robbery sentenced
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly franklin county robbery case, learned his sentence today. Leroy Love was sentenced this morning to a total of 60 years in prison for two counts of manslaughter and two counts of robbery. love was one of five people charged in...
WTVQ
1 dead after shooting in Mt. Sterling
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is dead after a shooting in Mt. Sterling Wednesday night. The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams says the victim’s name will not be released yet. No more details were given. This is a developing story....
WTVQ
Escaped Madison County inmate found
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ricky Slone, an inmate at the Madison County Detention Center who escaped a work detail Tuesday afternoon, has been found. According to an update from Kentucky State Police, Slone was arrested just before 9 a.m. Wednesday and charged with escape. Slone was working at an...
1 dead following Rowan County crash
One woman is dead following a crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County.
WKYT 27
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville officer involved in shooting of LaDuke named
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police provided an update Monday on the death of Desman LaDuke. Police released the name of the Nicholasville police officer involved in the Oct. 22 shooting of 22-year-old LaDuke, after his family called the police to support LaDuke during a mental crisis.
fox56news.com
Employee dies after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – An employee at the Georgetown Toyota plant died Tuesday. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner said Garcia had been employed at the plant for several years. On November 15, an incident occurred at...
WKYT 27
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
WKYT 27
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
WTVQ
UK student killed in Georgetown crash identified
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A University of Kentucky student died in a crash in Georgetown Monday. Sydney Cassady, of Bowling Green, was identified as the victim of the crash. She was 22 years old. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Cassady was turning left onto McClelland Circle from...
Police searching for person responsible for burglarizing Shelbyville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a person who broke into a nonprofit Monday and stole more than $1,000 in cash. In a video posted on Facebook, police ask the community for help identifying the person who broke into the Butterfly House of Shelby County on Main Street.
WTVQ
Driver arrested on DUI charges after crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has been arrested on DUI charges after a two-vehicle crash Monday in Lexington. Police say Cristian Sanchez was arrested after a collision in the 3400 block of Buckhorn Drive around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Sanchez is charged with DUI (alcohol), possession of a...
q95fm.net
Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate
The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
County by County (11/15/2022) County by County (11/15/2022) WATCH | Winter car care tips from AAA of the Bluegrass. WATCH | Wolfe Co. lineman talks about falling 35 feet during ice storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. The job is also essential in keeping the lights on for millions of Americans.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls. Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to...
Wave 3
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
fox56news.com
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
WTVQ
Vigil held for 17-year-old killed in car crash Friday night
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s evident by the number of people attending her vigil Sunday night that Maci Wyan was loved. “She was so beautiful,” one friend said. Family and friends gathered outside the Frederick Douglass High School cafeteria to remember Wyan , a 17-year-old junior at Lafayette High School.
