Smithfield, RI

bryantbulldogs.com

Bulldogs fall to FAU on Thursday night

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Charles Pride recorded a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Bryant University men's basketball team dropped an energetic affair, 86-74, to Florida Atlantic in the first game of the FAU Paradise Invitational. The Bulldogs fall to 3-1 on the season and will...
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Bulldogs Taking on UMBC in America East Semifinals

VESTAL, N.Y.- The Bryant volleyball team will play in its first America East tournament this Saturday. The No. 3 seed Bulldogs will take on No. 2 seed UMBC at 4:00 pm in Binghamton's West Gym. Bryant advanced to the America East postseason on the strength of a 6-4 record in...
SMITHFIELD, RI
bryantbulldogs.com

Bulldogs fall to Penn State on the road

STATE COLLEGE, PA. - The Bryant University women's basketball team fell to Penn State by a score of 96-33 in their Friday road game. Location: Bryce Jordan Center (State College, Pa.) Key Moment. PSU went on a 16-5 run in the second quarter to break the game open. How it...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant to face Penn St. on Friday

STATE COLLEGE, PA. - The Bryant University women's basketball team will face Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday. Date and Time: Friday, November. 18 - 7 PM. This is the first time in DI program history that both teams will meet. SCOUTING THE NITTANY LIONS. PSU heads...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bryantbulldogs.com

Cergol Named America East Setter of the Year; Wright, James Named All-Conference

BOSTON, Mass.- Seniors Mia Cergol, Alysa Wright, and Riley James have been honored with postseason awards from the America East. Cergol received the most significant hardware, being named the conference's Setter of the Year. She and Wright were both named All-America East first team, James was named to the second team, and all three earned All-Academic honors.
SMITHFIELD, RI

