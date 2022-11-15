BOSTON, Mass.- Seniors Mia Cergol, Alysa Wright, and Riley James have been honored with postseason awards from the America East. Cergol received the most significant hardware, being named the conference's Setter of the Year. She and Wright were both named All-America East first team, James was named to the second team, and all three earned All-Academic honors.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO