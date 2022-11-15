ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

R.A. Heim

$850 payment coming to many residents

photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The state government knows how hard inflation is hitting the state of Maine right now. Because of this challenge, Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850.
MAINE STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month

Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

States That Are Sending Out Tax Refund Checks: November 2022

In South Carolina, there are millions of citizens who are going to be receiving a one-time income tax rebate that can go up to $700. Checks will be printed and mailed or given out as a debit card or as direct deposit during the first days and weeks of November. They will continue being sent out throughout the end of 2022.
amherstindy.org

Don’t Throw Away This Letter!

If you receive an official looking piece of mail from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, take good care of it. It may be your Chapter 62F tax refund that the Commonwealth began sending out on November 1. Chapter 62F is a state law that sets a cap on annual tax...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.

Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
R.A. Heim

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
tbinewsroom.com

TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient

BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
BETHEL SPRINGS, TN

