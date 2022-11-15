Read full article on original website
Economic Development Administration Visits Georgia Tech, Georgia AIM Partners
Senior Economic Development Administration (EDA) officials visited the Georgia Tech campus Nov. 14, to meet with a coalition of partners looking to transform the state’s workforce and create more economic opportunities through a combination of manufacturing and artificial intelligence innovations. The visit, led by Dennis Alvord, the EDA’s deputy...
Public and Private Partners Invest Big Bucks to Ensure Success of GPTC Students
Faculty and staff of Georgia Piedmont Technical College were treated to an extra dose of generosity at their annual Grateful Gathering holiday event and meeting this past Friday. Seven hundred and 20 thousand doses, to be exact. Amazon, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners (on behalf of commissioner Mereda Davis-Johnson)...
200+ Unit Multifamily Project in ATL Breaks Ground; Part of $1B Development Pipeline
Kaplan Residential, a multi-strategy real estate development firm, in partnership with New York City-based real estate investment firm Dune Real Estate Partners, announced today the groundbreaking of Avondale East, the first multifamily project to result from a programmatic joint venture partnership between the entities. An additional partner on Avondale East is an affiliate of Brock Built Homes.
Synovus Announces Promotion of Cory Jackson to Central Atlanta Market President
Synovus Bank today announced the promotion of Cory Jackson to Central Atlanta market president, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In this role, Jackson will continue to lead Synovus’ Central Atlanta commercial banking efforts and assume responsibility for the geographic market’s strategic initiatives and direction. Jackson will succeed Marie Mikle who will retire Dec. 31 after a 21-year career with Synovus.
Council for Quality Growth Announces Recipients of 13th Annual CID Awards
The Council for Quality Growth announces its 13th Annual Community Improvement District (CID) Recognition Reception on November 15th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. hosted on the rooftop of the Comcast Center at The Battery Atlanta, presented by the Cumberland CID and Georgia Power. The Council’s CID Recognition event annually...
November Virtual Presentation “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update”
Join us for the Georgia Archives November webinar, “The Georgia Archives: A Brief Overview and Update” by State Archivist and Assistant Vice Chancellor of the University System of Georgia, Christopher Davidson on Wednesday, November 30, from noon to 1:00 p.m. State Archivist Christopher Davidson will give a brief...
Georgia Lottery Celebrates Record First Quarter, $389.9M raised for HOPE and Pre-K
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million. "As we celebrate another...
SCAD Atlanta Unveils FORTY FOUR 10-Story Residence Hall on Spring Street
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Named in honor of the forty-four years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’stransformational development projects on Spring Street in the upper Midtown corridor.
City of Peachtree Corners named Finalist for Gwinnett Chamber Small Business Awards
The City of Peachtree Corners has been named a finalist for the 2022 Gwinnett Chamber Small Business Awards, an annual program designed to recognize entrepreneurs and small businesses in the greater Gwinnett region. This year’s program will be held at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville on Dec.9 at 9:00 a.m.
Blue River Development Closes on Two Cobb County Deals
Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently closed on two new Cobb County land developments – Sophie’s Park in Mableton and Laura’s Walk in the city of Marietta. "We are excited to start land development on both of these Cobb properties," Managing Principal Brad Cooper said. "With a shortage of homes in the metro area, these communities are well-positioned to help meet the need for more attainable homes."
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Awards More than $9.8 Million for Affordable Housing Development
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta or the Bank) today announced its 2022 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund awards. In total, 14 affordable housing initiatives in seven states will receive $9,852,108 in AHP direct subsidy. The funding represents over $207 million in total housing development, and will be distributed through FHLBank Atlanta financial institutions to assist in the acquisition, new construction, rehabilitation, or preservation of 984 affordable rental and homeownership units.
Gov. Kemp Announces New Agency Leadership Appointments
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Kevin Tanner will head the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald's retirement. Monica Johnson will serve as Interim Commissioner until Mr. Tanner's start date on December 16. "Marty and I are thankful for Commissioner Fitzgerald's service and...
Georgia Ranks 8th Nationally in Economic Freedom
Georgia is the 8th most economically free state in the country, according to the report Economic Freedom of North America 2022 by the Fraser Institute. The report tracks freedom across three variables — government spending, taxes, and regulation — and focuses on the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Georgia improved...
Jonathan Watkins of CTCA Atlanta on Partnering with City of Hope
President & CEO of Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta Jonathan Watkins talks about partnering with City of Hope and how it will impact the community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Mayor Announces $3.5 million Loan Program to Help Small Businesses Acquire Property
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of a new $3.5 million loan program to support local small businesses by building equity. Through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA), Atlanta small businesses are eligible to apply for a direct loan of up to 20 percent of commercial property costs up to $200,000 to acquire commercial property.
Blank Family Foundation Continues Investment in Atlanta’s Westside
Eight years after launching the Westside Neighborhood Prosperity Fund and five years following the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is continuing its investment in positive transformational change in Atlanta’s Westside. Today, the foundation is sharing its refreshed strategy for the next decade of grantmaking in service of the Westside, including $2.4 million in new grants designed to increase the economic mobility of legacy residents. These grants, coupled with existing grants commitments this year, bring the foundation’s 2022 Westside grantmaking to $5 million. The foundation’s commitment to the Westside will remain steady at this level for the next decade.
Largest Food Truck in America Rolling into Atlanta
Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Atlanta. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Atlanta, Cascade Springs, Grant Park, Lakewood and other surrounding areas.
Georgia Power ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Business Customer Satisfaction
Georgia Power has been ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. This year’s recognition marked a year-over-year improvement for the company, even as the broader industry experienced a significant decline in overall customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power.
Speaker David Ralston Passes Away
Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness. He was 68 years old. His loving wife, Sheree, his children and other members of the family were with him when he passed. At the time of his passing, Speaker...
USG Executive Leadership Institute Welcomes the 2022-23 Class
The University System of Georgia (USG) has named the 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), including 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office. For over a decade, USG has hosted ELI for faculty and staff to develop new leaders within the...
