KRQE News 13

Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves to rout of Magic, 126-108

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in their biggest victory...
KRQE News 13

Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP)Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters.
KRQE News 13

Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets

Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets. The Portland Trail Blazers spent Tuesday night getting defensive stops down the stretch to continue their hot start. The Brooklyn Nets spent Tuesday struggling to stop anyone on the Sacramento Kings and wound up with the distinction of becoming the first team to allow at least 150 points this season.
KRQE News 13

Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan’s foot. Bennedict Mathurin had...
KRQE News 13

Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104

TORONTO (AP)O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score...
ESPN

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
Yardbarker

Cameron Payne, Suns drop Warriors to 0-8 on road

Cameron Payne made six 3-pointers while scoring a career-best 29 points and Devin Booker added 27 points, nine assists and three blocked shots to lead the Phoenix Suns to a solid 130-119 victory over the road-challenged Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Mikal Bridges sank five 3-pointers and had 23...
Yardbarker

Jerami Grant's 29 points help Blazers best Spurs

Jerami Grant recorded 29 points and eight rebounds to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 117-110 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons scored 23 points and Damian Lillard added 22 points and 11 assists as Portland won for the 10th time in 14 games to start the season. Shaedon Sharpe scored 13 points off the bench as the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game skid against San Antonio.
750thegame.com

The week ahead for the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to shock the NBA, leading the Western Conference with a 9-4 record. After finishing what may have been their most difficult road trip of the season by winning four out of six, here’s what’s ahead for the Trail Blazers this week on their three-game homestand:
ESPN

Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
