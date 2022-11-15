Read full article on original website
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his...
KRQE News 13
Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves to rout of Magic, 126-108
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in their biggest victory...
KRQE News 13
Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP)Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters.
Trail Blazers’ Gary Payton II still progressing but, ‘Not ready to play, yet’
The Portland Trail Blazers have developed into one of the best defensive units in the NBA. And they’ve done so without a key free agent acquisition who was signed to help fix the defense. Gary Payton II has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason core muscle...
KRQE News 13
Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets
Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets. The Portland Trail Blazers spent Tuesday night getting defensive stops down the stretch to continue their hot start. The Brooklyn Nets spent Tuesday struggling to stop anyone on the Sacramento Kings and wound up with the distinction of becoming the first team to allow at least 150 points this season.
KRQE News 13
Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan’s foot. Bennedict Mathurin had...
KRQE News 13
Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104
TORONTO (AP)O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score...
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
After six games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Portland hasn't won a game against San Antonio since May 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
ESPN
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110
NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne, Suns drop Warriors to 0-8 on road
Cameron Payne made six 3-pointers while scoring a career-best 29 points and Devin Booker added 27 points, nine assists and three blocked shots to lead the Phoenix Suns to a solid 130-119 victory over the road-challenged Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Mikal Bridges sank five 3-pointers and had 23...
Jerami Grant Has Proven To Be The Missing Piece For Trail Blazers
Trading for Jerami Grant this past offseason has paid off big time for the Portland Trail Blazers so far this season, as Grant continues to improve and impress on both ends of the floor.
Yardbarker
Jerami Grant's 29 points help Blazers best Spurs
Jerami Grant recorded 29 points and eight rebounds to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 117-110 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons scored 23 points and Damian Lillard added 22 points and 11 assists as Portland won for the 10th time in 14 games to start the season. Shaedon Sharpe scored 13 points off the bench as the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game skid against San Antonio.
750thegame.com
The week ahead for the Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to shock the NBA, leading the Western Conference with a 9-4 record. After finishing what may have been their most difficult road trip of the season by winning four out of six, here’s what’s ahead for the Trail Blazers this week on their three-game homestand:
ESPN
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. -- — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He...
Hobbled Rams, Saints enter survival mode
As they prepare to meet Sunday in New Orleans, both the Rams (3-6) and the Saints (3-7) have been hampered significantly by injuries and desperately need a win if they hope to turn their seasons in a positive direction.
