Just ONE Member of Congress Showed Up for Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Report Says
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who lost his primary recently and will soon exit Congress, was the only office holder to attend Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported, citing reporters who attended. Other Republican lawmakers, like Trump acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), blamed poor weather for their decision not to attend the Mar-a-Lago spectacle. Even two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., skipped the event. Several close allies had urged Trump to delay his announcement after many of his endorsed candidates tanked in last week’s midterm elections. Other top Republicans and donors have since switched allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump nevertheless unveiled his 2024 candidacy at his golf club, promising “America’s comeback.”
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
WATCH: Crowd at Trump 2024 announcement stopped from leaving while former president was speaking
Former President Donald Trump proved he could handle delivering a lengthy address Tuesday evening, but the speech may have been a bit too long for some guests at his Mar-a-Lago club.
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Trump warns Ron DeSantis ‘if he runs, he could hurt himself badly’
Former president Donald Trump continued his needling of his likely 2024 rival Ron DeSantis, telling Fox News that a presidential run might hurt the Florida governor. Mr Trump spoke with Fox on his airplane for an exclusive interview and said that he had no “tiff” with Mr DeSantis but said it would be a “mistake” for his political acolyte to run.
Click10.com
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Airplanes fly near Mar-a-Lago with pro-DeSantis banners taunting Trump as a loser ahead of his 'HUGE announcement'
Banner airplanes were trolling Donald Trump as a loser on Tuesday ahead of his "HUGE announcement" at Mar-a-Lago, an expected third bid for the presidency. One plane was observed near his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with a message calling him a "3X bigly loser." Another tagged his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who resoundingly won re-election last week.
Trump closes the midterm with his own standing in the GOP on the line
The results on Tuesday could give the ex-president a huge notch on the belt or raise questions about his campaign choices. Donald Trump’s name is not on the ballot Tuesday. But the midterm elections could provide clues as to how smooth or rocky his future in the Republican Party will be.
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
'Sounds Chinese': Trump seethes at Glenn 'Young Kin' as midterm meltdown continues
Former President Donald Trump criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) Friday as he continues to throw elbows with 2024 Republican presidential contenders. Trump, who has yet to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, confirmed Thursday night that he would make a major announcement at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday, despite Republicans' underwhelming performance in the midterm elections.
Donald Trump Officially Announces He Will Run for President in 2024
Trump, the twice-impeached president who lost reelection in 2020, declared his candidacy on Tuesday night after months of teasing an announcement Donald Trump says he's officially running for president in 2024. After nearly two years of teasing that he plans to seek another term in the White House, Trump announced his campaign at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night. "America's comeback starts right now," the former president said before explaining his priorities for the nation. "We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this...
Will Trump’s 3rd presidential run mean a primary fight in Pennsylvania?
Former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s running for president in 2024 means that Pennsylvania will certainly land in the national spotlight again. Trump has never backed off his lies and conspiracies about the validity of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election result, which saw him lose to President Joe Biden by 80,555 votes, and raised doubts about last week’s midterm election.
Mitch McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader; Rick Scott’s bid rejected
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party’s midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol’s Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public...
Parallels between Norma Desmond and Donald Trump | PennLive letters
In the classic movie Sunset Boulevard, an aging film star refuses to accept that her stardom has ended. She draws a male actor into a demented fantasy world in which she dreams of making a triumphant return to glory. Who cannot help but see the parallels between the fictional Norma...
Pssst! Want a peek at a political reform that insiders don’t want to talk about? | John Baer
After major elections, regardless of outcome, I tend to think about reforms. This can get wonky. Seem sour grapes. Or appear little more than pointless pondering. Still, it’s where I am after our midterms. My interest is in encouraging assessment of our political system. Looking at its responsiveness, its...
Christmas tree from central Pa. begins its journey to the White House
Almost two decades ago, master Christmas tree grower Paul Alan Shealer saw something in a tiny concolor fir tree budding in a field at Evergreen Acres Tree Farm. While the rest of the evergreens would be harvested for Christmases long past, the tiny fir remained untouched. Growing at about a...
