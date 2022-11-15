ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Just ONE Member of Congress Showed Up for Trump’s 2024 Announcement, Report Says

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who lost his primary recently and will soon exit Congress, was the only office holder to attend Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported, citing reporters who attended. Other Republican lawmakers, like Trump acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), blamed poor weather for their decision not to attend the Mar-a-Lago spectacle. Even two of Trump’s children, Ivanka and Don Jr., skipped the event. Several close allies had urged Trump to delay his announcement after many of his endorsed candidates tanked in last week’s midterm elections. Other top Republicans and donors have since switched allegiance to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But Trump nevertheless unveiled his 2024 candidacy at his golf club, promising “America’s comeback.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The List

Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

Airplanes fly near Mar-a-Lago with pro-DeSantis banners taunting Trump as a loser ahead of his 'HUGE announcement'

Banner airplanes were trolling Donald Trump as a loser on Tuesday ahead of his "HUGE announcement" at Mar-a-Lago, an expected third bid for the presidency. One plane was observed near his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with a message calling him a "3X bigly loser." Another tagged his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who resoundingly won re-election last week.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'Sounds Chinese': Trump seethes at Glenn 'Young Kin' as midterm meltdown continues

Former President Donald Trump criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) Friday as he continues to throw elbows with 2024 Republican presidential contenders. Trump, who has yet to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, confirmed Thursday night that he would make a major announcement at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday, despite Republicans' underwhelming performance in the midterm elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
People

Donald Trump Officially Announces He Will Run for President in 2024

Trump, the twice-impeached president who lost reelection in 2020, declared his candidacy on Tuesday night after months of teasing an announcement Donald Trump says he's officially running for president in 2024. After nearly two years of teasing that he plans to seek another term in the White House, Trump announced his campaign at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night. "America's comeback starts right now," the former president said before explaining his priorities for the nation. "We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this...
PALM BEACH, FL
PennLive.com

Will Trump’s 3rd presidential run mean a primary fight in Pennsylvania?

Former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s running for president in 2024 means that Pennsylvania will certainly land in the national spotlight again. Trump has never backed off his lies and conspiracies about the validity of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election result, which saw him lose to President Joe Biden by 80,555 votes, and raised doubts about last week’s midterm election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

