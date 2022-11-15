Read full article on original website
No services planned for David Adams of Wayland
David Paul Adams, age 70, died at his home Tuesday, Nov. 15. He was preceded in death by his parents Byron and Glenna Adams; and sister, Lorraine Reeber. Dave enjoyed fishing, bargain shopping, golfing, and talking with people. His number one passion for life was spending time with his grandkids. Family was very important to Dave, he would always be sure to make time for his children and siblings.
Life celebration Wednesday at VFW Hall for Ben Lewis
Emery Benjamin Lewis Sr., age 84, of Wayland, died Sunday, Nov. 13. He was born on Oct. 2, 1938, in Wayland, to Theodore R. and Margaret Lewis. Emery married Henrietta Chrisman on March 4, 1961. Emery served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from General Motors. Survivors include his wife...
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Bonnie Carpenter, a clerk at the Clark gasoline station in Martin, is recovering from injuries she suffered during a robbery there. Authorities said she was beaten so badly she had to crawl to the phone to call for help. United Bank branches are spearheading an effort to help her with expenses.
Dr. DeWeerd grand marshal of Christmas parade Dec. 3
Dr. Michael DeWeerd has been selected this year’s Wayland Christmas Parade Grand Marshal. A spokesperson for the Wayland Chamber of Commerce said, “Dr. DeWeerd has a lifelong heart of appreciation for our community.”. DeWeerd, a 1968 graduate of Wayland High School, was one of the first paramedics in...
Leighton FD warns drivers of 100th St. light change
The Leighton Township Fire Department has posted a reminder on Facebook that the Division and 100th Street intersection in southern Kent county, it is now a working signal and no longer a four-way stop. Be cautious of other drivers who are used to “the old way.”
