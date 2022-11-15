NEWARK, NJ – A New York man who brought a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Newark International Airport is going to prison for more than three years. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Desmond Herring brought the loaded and stolen weapon into the airport on November 29th, 2021, Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. According to the Department of Justice, on Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International The post New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.

