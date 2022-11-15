Read full article on original website
United Airlines, JetBlue, Delta And American Get a New Terminal
For a long time, if you lived in the New York area, or even sort of in the area, you could make a joke about how dingy and chaotic LaGuardia Airport was and rest assured that people would nod and know what you meant. LaGuardia was famous for its leaky...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
rew-online.com
Reynolds Asset Management Announces $22 Million Sale of New Jersey Mixed-Use Property
In a continued effort to build up local communities, Reynolds Asset Management (Reynolds) announced the sale of a newly constructed five-story elevator building, with both residential units and commercial retail space, to a longtime New Jersey property owner via a 1031 exchange. Named Mosaic on Main, the mixed-use building, which is situated in New Jersey’s Somerset County, sold for $22 million.
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
pix11.com
Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire department
The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received a federal grant providing nearly $2.4 million to hire additional firefighters, but the city plans to decline the funding. PIX11's Jim Vasil explains why. Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire …. The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received...
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country
New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
PLANetizen
Hudson Tunnel Project To Move Forward
The tunnel linking New Jersey and New York by train under the Hudson River, first built more than a century ago, will undergo a $16 billion repair and expansion project starting in 2024 after the Gateway Development Commission took control of the project in September. As Dan Zukowski explains in Smart Cities Dive, “Legislation enacted separately by New York and New Jersey created the GDC in 2019. The commissioners include representatives of both states and Amtrak, which owns the tunnel and the rail line.”
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
roi-nj.com
Woodmont Industrial Partners acquires 30,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution facility in Lyndhurst
Woodmont Industrial Partners acquired a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Lyndhurst, according to a Tuesday announcement. Located at 2 Terminal Road, the building features 18-foot ceilings, two loading docks, two drive-in doors, ample parking and access to two of New Jersey’s major state highways, Route 3 and Route 17.
roi-nj.com
Meteoric, global biopharma company based in India, to open location in Morris Plains
Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, a diversified global biopharma leader, announced Monday that it is opening an office in Morris Plains that initially will create approximately a dozen new jobs — and likely add more in 2023. Meteoric, based in India, bills itself as a one-stop solution for biological requirements across enzymes,...
stupiddope.com
The Struggle of NYC’s Weed Bus Pioneer
Last month, Cash Only linked up with the founder of Uncle Budd’s Bud Bus to learn what it’s like to run a mobile marijuana dispensary in NYC, and the story immediately became more complex than we anticipated. As we’ve noted before, weed is now legal in New York,...
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
roi-nj.com
Distinctive path: From frustration of war on drugs, to service in Marines, to opening cannabis dispensary, Orduña finds his niche
Osbert Orduña, a service-disabled veteran entrepreneur, toured 50 cannabis dispensaries before laying the groundwork to launch his own in Jersey City. Many of those locations had been informed by all of the most sound business models, metrics and modalities …. None had been informed by a late-night police frisk...
United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes
The first air taxi service has just been announced and it will happen by 2024 flying from Manhattan to Newark Airport. The post United Airlines Launching Air Taxi Service: Manhattan To Newark In 10 Minutes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison
NEWARK, NJ – A New York man who brought a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Newark International Airport is going to prison for more than three years. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Desmond Herring brought the loaded and stolen weapon into the airport on November 29th, 2021, Herring, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. According to the Department of Justice, on Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International The post New York man brought gun into Newark Airport; gets 3 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
techeblog.com
Rare Look Inside a Penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the World’s Thinnest Skyscraper
You’ve seen a steeplejack atop the Chrysler Building, so why not take a look inside a penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the world’s thinnest skyscraper? It’s located on Billionaire’s Row, a set of ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers, built along the southern end of Central Park in Manhattan, New York City.
Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
