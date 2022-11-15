Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Traffic alert: Road closure in Owensboro
Sewer repairs will knock a portion of an Owensboro avenue out of commission for a few days. According to to Owensboro's Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA), Monohon Avenue will be closed from Independence Avenue to Werner Avenue starting Thursday November 17. Crews need to close that stretch of Monohon Avenue...
vincennespbs.org
Car crash backs up traffic at St. Clair and 6th Street
A crash caused a small traffic backup in Vincennes today. It happened near 6th and St. Clair Streets around 1 pm. Authorities are not releasing much information about the crash;. however, we do know it involved two cars, both of which were towed away. There’s no word on whether anyone...
Highway 231 partially closed for accident in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County. Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231. According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained […]
wevv.com
2 in critical condition after multiple-vehicle crash in Daviess County
Two drivers are in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S 231 in Daviess County. We're told a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling Southbound on U.S. Highway 231, when it crossed the center line and struck a Peterbilt B34. Authorities say the front...
Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
14news.com
Princeton crash causes car to flip
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Department responded to a car accident on Tuesday. Officials say their crews found a car on its side. Once officials got the car stabilized they began extrication. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Recycle your old Christmas Lights again this year
Last season, Dubois County residents recycled more than half a ton of old Christmas lights, and the Dubois County Solid Waste District is asking residents to recycle, rather than throw away, old strings of Christmas lights again this year. From Friday, November 18 to Friday, January 13, Dubois County residents...
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: 2 drivers taken to hospital after 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple-car crash on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S. Highway 231. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Suburban was heading southbound on U.S. Highway 231 when...
Distracted driver detained after flipping car in possible DUI
Evansville Central Dispatch says it dispatched police, fire and AMR units to reports of a flipped car off I-69 on the exit to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway 41 on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.
WISH-TV
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
Cause revealed for Princeton home explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A day after a home explosion rocked a Princeton neighborhood, we now have a better understanding of what might have happened. The Princeton Fire Department tells us this explosion is natural gas related. Shortly after the explosion, CenterPoint conducted tests outside of the home and said pressure readins on their natural […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Accident on NB Hwy 41 involving FedEx truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three vehicles happened on Monday near Radio Avenue. Dispatch was called to northbound Highway 41 north of Hillsdale Road. According to dispatch, the call came in just after 6 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash involved a Ford truck,...
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
Evansville firefighters respond to mobile home fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials tell us a mobile home caught fire Tuesday night, prompting response from the Evansville Fire Department. Firefighters were sent to the scene in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue in the Carolina Pointe Community. This is less than a mile from Diamond Avenue on the city’s north side. Dispatch says […]
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
104.1 WIKY
Investigators Now Know What Caused The Home Explosion In Gibson County
Emergency crews in Princeton responded within minutes after a call was made of a structure fire with explosion. This happened on Clark and Hart Streets around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Most of the damage was done to the upstairs. Four people were able to get out of the building with the...
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
104.1 WIKY
One Person Killed On The Audubon Parkway
The Audubon Parkway was shut down Tuesday around noon after a fatal crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near the 1078 Zion exit. A helicopter and the coroner were called to the scene. Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says one person died. The condition of the...
