Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant hit with 5th lawsuit
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County is once again facing a lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant.The attraction's garnered four other lawsuits after riders claimed they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides, which have been redesigned twice. The twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million to build in 2020. At 100 feet each, they proved to be quite an attraction for riders and lawsuits.Four previous lawsuits against the county claim that happened to riders from 2020 to 2021 and resulted in serious injuries. For the third year in a row,...
wtae.com
Road closures announced for Pittsburgh's Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced Tuesday the roads that will be closed for the weekend's Light Up Night celebrations. This includes the Holiday "Grand Opening" celebration on Friday as well as Highmark Light Up Night on Saturday in Downtown. The announcement included the following closures:. Friday 11/18...
Pa. man threatens U.S. Census worker while on the job
A U.S. Census Bureau worker said a man threatened her while on the job. Now state police are investigating the incident. The worker was working in Jackson Township when she was approached by a man between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, according to state troopers. According...
5th lawsuit claims Mammoth Park's Giant Slide is unsafe
A fifth lawsuit claims the rebuilt Giant Slide in Mt. Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park is unsafe. The attraction at the 408-acre park owned by Westmoreland County includes two 100-foot steel racing slides along with a smaller 50-foot slide for children. The current $1.1 million configuration, which opened in July 2020 and closed a month later for safety improvements and additional signage before reopening in June 2021, replaced a single 96-foot slide that had been at the park since 1973.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park
Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township is already thinking ahead to some winter fun.
PennLive.com
Pa. man accused of killing father, stabbing brother because he ‘wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with homicide and is accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother, according to a story from KDKA. Police were called to a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning and found two men who were stabbed. One of...
wtae.com
Mt. Lebanon school board remembers recent graduate killed in crash
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A recent graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School was remembered during an emotional moment at a school board meeting Monday night. "We wish to express our condolences to the family and friends of Danielle Duncan, who passed away in this accident," a Mt. Lebanon school board member said at the meeting.
pittsburghmagazine.com
History Comes Alive With These Luxury Downtown Condos in Pittsburgh
The Carlyle is among the most beautifully renovated condos in the city of Pittsburgh. With its curved edge corner at the intersection of Fourth and Wood streets, Downtown, the neoclassical, gray granite building still cuts a striking figure more than 100 years after it was built in 1906. Designed by noted architect Benno Janssen of MacClure & Spahr for Union National Bank, the building originally was one of the anchor institutions of what was then Pittsburgh’s Financial District.
Phipps’ holiday show returns
PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
Hundreds of Pittsburgh Public Schools students watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Marvel's latest hit movie, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a big opening last weekend. But the movie is more than entertainment. Pittsburgh Public Schools is using it as a learning tool. The lessons are around culture, technology and the importance of seeing diversity displayed on the big screen. For some Pittsburgh students, a field trip to the movie theater was an experience they couldn't read about in a book, or even get from a museum. "It's important for the students to have unorthodox learning, which means learning outside of the classroom," said Merecedes Williams, Pittsburgh Public Schools director of...
WJAC TV
911: Driver, student transported after school bus rolls over in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say Tuesday's winter weather has caused several crashes throughout the area. In Cambria County, 911 officials say one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital after a school bus rolled over in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities...
4 injured after police chase through Allegheny County leads to fiery crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Four people are injured after a police chase through Allegheny County led to a fiery Crash. The chase began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood. Police, EMS and fire units responded to the 3300 block of East Carson Street at...
Allegheny County opens winter shelter for homeless in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The winter shelter for those experiencing homelessness will open at 7 p.m. today, the Allegheny County Department of Human Services announced. The seasonal, low-barrier shelter will open temporarily to provide cold weather shelter while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections for its occupancy permits, according to a news release.
Westmoreland commissioner about to get new job title: Mom
Gina Cerilli Thrasher is getting a new job: mother. She will become the first Westmoreland County commissioner to give birth while in office later this month when she and husband, Ernie Thrasher, welcome their first child, a boy. She knows the demands of motherhood will be a challenge, on top...
Crafton Heights woman thanks Channel 11 viewers after outpouring of donations
Christmas has come early for Jill Cole and her daughter after several good Samaritans paid it forward this holiday season in a big way. Last week, Channel 11 shared the story of a thief stealing Cole’s outdoor Christmas tree, several of her daughter’s toys, and other items from their Crafton Heights home, costing Cole at least $1,000.
Shapiro says he won't forget Pittsburgh region after win
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says the Pittsburgh region was an important part of his victory last Tuesday.In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro carried Allegheny County by 40 points, double what President Biden did two years ago. He also carried Beaver County and nearly won Washington and Westmoreland counties. "I've been in western Pennsylvania multiple times every week," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV. "I'm a proud Pitt dad so I get out there to see my kid a lot. And it's just a place that has adopted me and supported me, and a place I have...
wtae.com
The hidden costs behind charging an electric vehicle
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — While gas prices are easing as we head into the winter months, the United States continues to see a boom in electric vehicle sales. What you may not realize while shopping is the start-up cost to make sure you can charge your electric car quickly at home.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 4