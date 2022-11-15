A Massachusetts school bus driver has been arrested after allegedly driving erratically on the highway with a bus full of students. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday at 5:25 p.m., Troopers Joshua Harvey and Stephen Weddleton, while on patrol out of the State Police-Norwell Barracks, responded to a report of a yellow school bus driving erratically on Route 3 North in Pembroke. The caller, who was one of the passengers on the bus, reported that the bus was swerving in and out of lanes and ran a red light. The Troopers located the bus as it exited the ramp at Exit 27 and pulled it over into a Friendly’s parking lot.

PEMBROKE, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO