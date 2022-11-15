Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
UPDATE: Driver Hospitalized In Wrong Way Crash On I-395 In Oxford
One person is hospitalized after a wrong way driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on a Massachusetts highway, Quiet Corner Alerts reports. The crash happened after a pickup truck going the wrong direction entered I-395 North around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the source said. That truck then collided head-on with a tractor-trailer going the right direction just before Exit 7A, the source continued.
capecod.com
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Police ID woman killed in Attleboro house fire
12 News saw the medical examiner's office on scene.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
fallriverreporter.com
State Police urge drivers to slow down and move over as three Troopers hit in less than a week in southern New England
State Police today released information regarding 3 separate incidents where Troopers were struck on area roadways in less than a week. On Monday, November 14th, at 11:45 p.m., Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North in Providence. As a result of the accident, the high-speed lane was closed and a cruiser with a Trooper inside was struck. The Trooper was transported to RI Hospital for minor injuries and released. The operator of the other vehicle was summonsed for violation of the move over law.
Turnto10.com
Police: Two drivers seriously injured in Cranston crash
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said two drivers are seriously injured after their cars collided on Scituate Ave on Tuesday. Mjr. Todd Patalano told NBC 10 News that the cars were travelling in opposite directions on the 1200 block of Scituate Ave when a Jeep apparently lost control, crossed into the lane with oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a car driving in the opposite direction.
iheart.com
North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle
A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest school bus driver for OUI after receiving 911 calls from bystanders
A Massachusetts school bus driver has been arrested after allegedly driving erratically on the highway with a bus full of students. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday at 5:25 p.m., Troopers Joshua Harvey and Stephen Weddleton, while on patrol out of the State Police-Norwell Barracks, responded to a report of a yellow school bus driving erratically on Route 3 North in Pembroke. The caller, who was one of the passengers on the bus, reported that the bus was swerving in and out of lanes and ran a red light. The Troopers located the bus as it exited the ramp at Exit 27 and pulled it over into a Friendly’s parking lot.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire
“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
ABC6.com
Man injured after car shot at multiple times in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was injured after his car was shot at multiple times in Providence overnight. Providence police received a 911 hang up call just before 1 a.m. and were dispatched to a home on Yorkshire Street. When officers arrived, the residents of the home told...
WCVB
Road closed after suspicious device found near Boston's North Station, TD Garden
BOSTON — A police investigation shut down a busy street outside the TD Garden in Boston early Friday morning after a suspicious device was found. Boston Police had a large area right in front of Td Garden and North Station blocked off at 1:30 a.m. K9 officers were also brought to the scene.
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for fleeing crash scene in Duxbury
DUXBURY — A 72-year-old man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a crash on River Road at around 8:20 a.m. The complainant told police that a red Toyota Tacoma had attempted to pass him while he was...
whdh.com
Gunshots reported just before car crashes into business front in Fall River, police say
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said there was a call for shots being fired just before a car crashed into a Fall River business front late Sunday night. The Chaves market storefront is being repaired in Fall River after the crash, which police said knocked bricks from the outside wall, leaving a large hole. It also caused several glass panes to crack.
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly
Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River resident concerned after two shootings occur in neighborhood within days
A Fall River community member is expressing concern after two shootings took place in her neighborhood within days. A city resident, that preferred to remain anonymous, sent us video concerning a shooting where a van parked on Second Street had a bullet hole through the driver’s side window just after midnight on October 25th.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest 3, one still wanted, concerning two city shootings, crash into business
Three have been arrested and another is wanted concerning two city shootings and a crash into a business that took place recently in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of Locust and Linden Streets after receiving reports of shots fired.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation to install lane split on Washington Bridge in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it will install a lane split on the Washington Bridge. The lane split will take place Friday on Interstate 195 west in East Providence. “The new traffic pattern creates a work zone in the middle...
