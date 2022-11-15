ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of victim in fatal early morning Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO — An early-morning fire at an Attleboro home has claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman, said Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Driver Hospitalized In Wrong Way Crash On I-395 In Oxford

One person is hospitalized after a wrong way driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on a Massachusetts highway, Quiet Corner Alerts reports. The crash happened after a pickup truck going the wrong direction entered I-395 North around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, the source said. That truck then collided head-on with a tractor-trailer going the right direction just before Exit 7A, the source continued.
OXFORD, MA
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police urge drivers to slow down and move over as three Troopers hit in less than a week in southern New England

State Police today released information regarding 3 separate incidents where Troopers were struck on area roadways in less than a week. On Monday, November 14th, at 11:45 p.m., Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North in Providence. As a result of the accident, the high-speed lane was closed and a cruiser with a Trooper inside was struck. The Trooper was transported to RI Hospital for minor injuries and released. The operator of the other vehicle was summonsed for violation of the move over law.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Two drivers seriously injured in Cranston crash

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said two drivers are seriously injured after their cars collided on Scituate Ave on Tuesday. Mjr. Todd Patalano told NBC 10 News that the cars were travelling in opposite directions on the 1200 block of Scituate Ave when a Jeep apparently lost control, crossed into the lane with oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a car driving in the opposite direction.
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

North Smithfield Police: Man Found Alive Is A Miracle

A North Smithfield man who had been reported missing is safe. Police say 63-year-old Philip Emond was located this morning unharmed. Authorities had previously said Emond suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease. Officials say he was found face down in a wooded area of a neighbor's property. Police say he...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest school bus driver for OUI after receiving 911 calls from bystanders

A Massachusetts school bus driver has been arrested after allegedly driving erratically on the highway with a bus full of students. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday at 5:25 p.m., Troopers Joshua Harvey and Stephen Weddleton, while on patrol out of the State Police-Norwell Barracks, responded to a report of a yellow school bus driving erratically on Route 3 North in Pembroke. The caller, who was one of the passengers on the bus, reported that the bus was swerving in and out of lanes and ran a red light. The Troopers located the bus as it exited the ramp at Exit 27 and pulled it over into a Friendly’s parking lot.
PEMBROKE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire

“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
ABC6.com

Man injured after car shot at multiple times in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was injured after his car was shot at multiple times in Providence overnight. Providence police received a 911 hang up call just before 1 a.m. and were dispatched to a home on Yorkshire Street. When officers arrived, the residents of the home told...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportdispatch.com

Driver cited for fleeing crash scene in Duxbury

DUXBURY — A 72-year-old man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a crash on River Road at around 8:20 a.m. The complainant told police that a red Toyota Tacoma had attempted to pass him while he was...
DUXBURY, MA
Quiet Corner Alerts

Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In Killingly

Killingly, Conn. - At approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, November 12th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with the Danielson Fire Department, KB Ambulance, and a Quinebaug Valley Paramedic, were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a party unresponsive in the area of 1198 Providence Pike (Route 6). Due to the apparent severity of the injuries Quinebaug Valley Communications Center dispatchers initiated Dispatcher Initiated Auto Launch (DIAL) procedures and requested a Hartford Hospital Life Star medical helicopter to the scene.
KILLINGLY, CT

