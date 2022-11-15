Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s C6 Bank Introduces Financial Protection Insurance for Vehicle Financing
Just over a year after the start of the vehicle financing operation, C6 Bank launches the C6 Auto Financial Protection Insurance. Offered in partnership with Fairfax Seguros (FF Seguros) and also known as credit life, the product “guarantees that the financing assumed by the vehicle buyer is honored in the event of disability, death and loss of income.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Atom Bank Renews Contract with Phoebus Software Limited
Atom bank and Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) have reportedly signed a new 3-year contract. The digital bank which streamlined the mortgage market by introducing the use of mobile apps in order to support its lending processes, has been a Phoebus user since Atom Bank’s official launch in 2016. Atom...
crowdfundinsider.com
11:FS, Griffin to Bring Power of Embedded Finance to UK Firms
UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership “to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old
Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Revolut Reports 25 Million Retail Customers, Plans Expansion into Brazil, India, New Zealand
Revolut, a UK-based neobank with global ambitions, has announced topping 25 million retail customers after reporting 20 million customers this past July. Revolut is a Fintech that offers modern digital banking services minus costly physical locations. The “financial super app” added that its expansion plans continue with the launch in...
The housing-affordability crisis is sparking startup founders, Wall Streeters, and nonprofit leaders to try to offer new solutions
Buying, renting, or investing in an American home can be difficult and expensive. Some innovations may help homebuyers, renters, and investors cope with the affordability crisis. Solutions include Bank of America's new no-down-payment mortgage and converting offices to housing. 100 People Transforming Business is an annual list highlighting people across...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Decisioning Platform Credisense and Mambu to Provide Lending Solution
Credisense, a no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform, has partnered with cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, “to accelerate the modernization of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.”. The partnership will “provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance CEO CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund in Light of FTX Debacle
Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, the founder and CEO of Binance, announced a new “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the affiliated collateral damage that has harmed numerous crypto firms. Revealed via Twitter, CZ stated:. To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL in Australia: NAB Now Pay Later Now Live
NAB Now Pay Later is now live and “available for the 52,000 customers who pre-registered.”. In a move to give Australians more control of their money, customers can now “apply for and use the bank’s new instalment payments product in their NAB app.”. Customers can “access up...
crowdfundinsider.com
Klarpay AG Expands Payments by Enabling USD, GBP Accts
Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment capabilities “with the launch of dedicated USD and GBP Accounts.”. This addition “enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse USD and GBP payments globally via their corporate Klarpay account.”. With...
Hunt pledges to make UK ‘the world’s next Silicon Valley’
Jeremy Hunt has used his autumn statement to set out an ambition to make the UK the “world’s next Silicon Valley”.The Chancellor said he wanted to “combine our technology and science brilliance with our formidable financial services”.He said he would seek to use the UK’s post-Brexit position to change EU regulations in “five growth industries: digital technology, life sciences, green industries, financial services and advanced manufacturing” with chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance leading new work looking at how to “change regulation to better support safe and fast introduction of new emerging technologies”.The Chancellor said the Government would announce any...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Payments: Varo Bank Now Offers Zelle
Varo Bank — which claims to be the first all-digital, nationally-chartered U.S. consumer built from the ground up techbank — announced that it will offer Zelle® in its mobile banking app. Zelle is described as “a safe way to send and receive money with friends, family, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
London Stock Exchange Group, Mizuho to Collaborate on Development of Sustainability Solutions
LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of Japan’s leading global financial institutions, announced an agreement “to collaborate in providing sustainability solutions to the bank’s corporate clients.”. The agreement will enable Mizuho “to strengthen its offering to customers by combining LSEG’s expertise in...
TechCrunch
Unit’s banking-as-a-service platform is getting into the charge card game
Unit customers can now use the startup’s API to build custom-designed charge cards for their own end users. Customers can offer their customers a charge card, credit card, revolving loan or any other credit products that Unit’s bank partners offer. On the back end, Unit will handle card printing, compliance and, once the card is in use, transaction tracking as well.
crowdfundinsider.com
AngelList Spins Out Jobs Community, Rebrands as Wellfound
Online investment platform and venture community AngelList has spun off its jobs service – AngelList Talent, into a stand-alone company. The new business has been rebranded as Wellfound. The company said that AngelList Venture is once again called AngelList. AngelList provided some updated metrics with the news, including:. AngelList...
crowdfundinsider.com
RBC Capital Markets Introduces Aiden Arrival, the Second Algorithm on Aiden Platform
RBC Capital Markets announced the launch of Aiden Arrival, the second algorithm on the firm’s AI-based electronic trading platform. Aiden Arrival builds on the success of the Aiden platform’s first solution, “a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) algorithm, aims to reduce arrival price slippage and offer an expanded trading action set that enhances the platform’s flexibility and control over the execution trajectory.”
ffnews.com
LHV UK joins TIPS to improve access to instant Euro payments
LHV UK, a leading banking services provider to over 200 fintech companies, joined the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system to improve access to real-time Euro payments in countries where the scheme is not yet widely accepted. Despite the Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) Instant scheme launching in 2017, only...
crowdfundinsider.com
Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls: Former Enron Fixer and New FTX CEO Hammers Incompetence at Failed Crypto Exchange
New FTX CEO John Ray has filed a declaration in support of Chapter 11 proceedings, completely slamming the utter incompetence of management in what was once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world. To quote the filing:. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate...
crowdfundinsider.com
More Retail Payments: Circle Announces it Will Enable Apple Pay for Merchants
Apple Pay, the very popular digital wallet offering from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is now available via Circle, according to a blog post. Circle stated that eligible businesses who build with Circle can now accept Apple Pay. This includes both in-App payments as well as using a Safari browser. Circle said this feature will help “crypto native businesses” as some customers may want to pay with a more traditional method to purchase crypto. Businesses can “shift more retail payments to digital currency and experience the benefits of USDC settlement.”
