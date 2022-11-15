Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
thetexastasty.com
Thanksgiving & Holiday Events Austin
There is never a lack of events and happening during the holiday season in Austin. Fairmont Austin always delivers a full lineup of food, events, and activities to make it a memorable holiday season. Fairmont Austin announced today a festive lineup of specials, offerings, and events to get in the...
Eater
Texas French Bread Returns With a New Garden Bakery
After Texas French Bread was destroyed in a fire in January, the bakery and restaurant reopened with a new outdoor garden space today next door to its original address in the Heritage neighborhood. The 2900 Rio Grande Street alfresco cafe opened today, November 16. The outdoor space includes an airstream...
austinmonthly.com
The Best Holiday-Themed Pop-Ups in Austin
’Tis the season to gather with friends, sip elaborate cocktails out of Santa mugs, and snap colorful Instagram photos under the twinkling lights. Here are our top picks for holiday pop-up bars in the city. This ongoing list will be updated and expanded throughout the season. The Scoop: It’s beginning...
Honest Mary’s to Open in Cedar Park
"We emphasize honestly good ingredients, beautifully designed restaurants and genuine hospitality.”
Today’s mild weather turns colder, wetter by the weekend
Enjoy today's sunshine & 60s as colder and wetter weather makes a quick comeback for the start of the upcoming weekend. --Kristen Currie
Eater
A Team of Austin Hospitality Greats Turns Spider House Cafe Into a New Bar
A new bar, Tweedy’s, is opening in the former Spider House Cafe space near the University of Texas campus. Tweedy’s is open as of November 4 at 2906 Fruth Street in the North Campus neighborhood. Tweedy’s will serve cocktails, wine, and draft beer, with food truck Golden Tiger...
‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023
The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Leander ISD high school band, dance company to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Members of a Leander ISD high school marching band and dance company head to New York next week to appear in a holiday tradition.
fox7austin.com
Sunshine returns today, another cold front coming
AUSTIN, Texas - The sunshine returns today but the chilly streak rolls on. Highs will stay in the 50s for the 5th straight day. We should be in the 70s this time of year. Winter in November continues. The clouds will be back tonight along with a few sprinkles and...
7,000 free 31-day bus passes now available for people experiencing homelessness in Austin
Barry Jones, an unhoused resident and community leader in THRA’s organization project, spoke at a Nov. 16 press conference advocating for free transit. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) On Nov. 16, members from several community groups fighting homelessness stood outside the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance center to celebrate securing nearly 7,000...
6 Best Handmade Goods in Austin
Look deeper into the community across I-35, under the flock of. construction cranes, and next to favorite bars and eateries, and a colorful world of creators can be found. Eastsiders excel well beyond the booming food scene and are leading the directional divisions of the city in creating goods for locals, tourists, Texans, and the world to clamor for. Beyond the typical, denizens are designing furniture, ceramics, clothing, tapestries, and essentially every artisanal good imaginable.
fox7austin.com
Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming
AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
Yellow House Foundation gets green light for construction in Leander
Yellow House Foundation, a recovery focused nonprofit, is moving forward with construction on its new Leander building. (Rendering courtesy Yellow House Foundation) After nearly shutting down, Yellow House Foundation—a nonprofit organization focused on recovery services—will be moving forward with construction on its new building in Leander. Yellow House...
maloriesadventures.com
The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas
Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
Morning Glory to open in Lakeway in first quarter of 2023
Morning Glory, an Italian-inspired brunch and coffee restaurant, will be opening in Lakeway in February or March. (Courtesy Gabriel Chaparro) Morning Glory, a brunch and specialty coffee restaurant, will be opening at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road in Lakeway in February or March. Gabriel Chaparro, co-owner and chef of Morning Glory,...
Casting company looking for local young men for lead role in upcoming film
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Austin casting company is hosting a virtual open casting call for Mexica-Americans and mixed ethnicity young men to play leading roles in an upcoming film. The Vicky Boone Casting company is hosting virtual open casting for young men between the age of 15 and 20, a release from […]
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
TODAY.com
Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home
An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
