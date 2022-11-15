ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thetexastasty.com

Thanksgiving & Holiday Events Austin

There is never a lack of events and happening during the holiday season in Austin. Fairmont Austin always delivers a full lineup of food, events, and activities to make it a memorable holiday season. Fairmont Austin announced today a festive lineup of specials, offerings, and events to get in the...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Texas French Bread Returns With a New Garden Bakery

After Texas French Bread was destroyed in a fire in January, the bakery and restaurant reopened with a new outdoor garden space today next door to its original address in the Heritage neighborhood. The 2900 Rio Grande Street alfresco cafe opened today, November 16. The outdoor space includes an airstream...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

The Best Holiday-Themed Pop-Ups in Austin

’Tis the season to gather with friends, sip elaborate cocktails out of Santa mugs, and snap colorful Instagram photos under the twinkling lights. Here are our top picks for holiday pop-up bars in the city. This ongoing list will be updated and expanded throughout the season. The Scoop: It’s beginning...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

‘World’s Best Bar’ The Dead Rabbit coming to downtown Austin in spring 2023

The Dead Rabbit, originally from New York City, began construction on its Austin location the week of Nov. 13. (Courtesy The Dead Rabbit) The New York City bar awarded "World’s Best Bar" by Tales of the Cocktail in 2016 is making its way to Austin in spring 2023. The Dead Rabbit has a menu just for Irish cocktails, several of them coffee based, and a menu with world cocktails that contain spirits and flavors from around the globe. Dead Rabbit also offers Irish grub, such as its Guinness-braised rib sliders, bangers and mash, and lamb stew.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sunshine returns today, another cold front coming

AUSTIN, Texas - The sunshine returns today but the chilly streak rolls on. Highs will stay in the 50s for the 5th straight day. We should be in the 70s this time of year. Winter in November continues. The clouds will be back tonight along with a few sprinkles and...
AUSTIN, TX
EASTside Magazine

6 Best Handmade Goods in Austin

Look deeper into the community across I-35, under the flock of. construction cranes, and next to favorite bars and eateries, and a colorful world of creators can be found. Eastsiders excel well beyond the booming food scene and are leading the directional divisions of the city in creating goods for locals, tourists, Texans, and the world to clamor for. Beyond the typical, denizens are designing furniture, ceramics, clothing, tapestries, and essentially every artisanal good imaginable.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is booming

AUSTIN, Texas - From local coffee shops to craft studios, Austin's Brentwood neighborhood is bustling. It's located in North Central Austin and is home to many Austinites and businesses. Beehive Craft Studio. 7010 Burnet Road, Suite B. Beehive Craft Studio is a modern fabric and notions store carries a wide...
AUSTIN, TX
maloriesadventures.com

The Strangest Sights to See in Austin, Texas

Austin is known for its creative culture. After all, it has a lot of unique attractions, world-class museums, and live music. Aside from that, this city also has a reputation for being quirky. In fact, there are numerous weird things to do in this tourist destination. To give you a better view, here are some of the strangest sights in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area

The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
TODAY.com

Puppy found floating in a box down a river is ‘grateful’ in new home

An abandoned puppy found floating in a box in a Texas river navigated a dangerous course that led him to a loving forever home. On Oct. 3, two good Samaritans fished the 2-month-old pup out of the river and took the skinny dog to a nearby animal shelter. Shelter staff determined that the puppy had canine parvovirus, aka parvo — a highly contagious virus that is often a death sentence for shelter dogs. It can also be fatal if left untreated.
AUSTIN, TX

