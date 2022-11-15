ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Swarmcast: Hawkeye basketball dominates Seton Hall, what's it mean going forward?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a 3-0 start after thrashing Seton Hall 83-67 in New Jersey. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze all things Hawkeyes. Kris Murray continues to emerge as a lottery pick, Tony Perkins looked like the best guard on the floor and Filip Rebraca looks like a whole new player this season. Seton Hall raced off to a quick 10-3 advantage, but after that, the Hawkeyes responded in a huge way and showed that they have some fight to them. Let's dive into all of that.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Two 2024 in-state recruits make the latest Top247

A pair of Nebraskans made the November reranked Top247 for the 2024 class as both Bellevue West’s Dae'vonn Hall and Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson received the honor. Each was ranked in the August edition of the Top247 and each moved up slightly in the November edition. Here’s how things...
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa's toughness takes down Seton Hall in Gavitt Games

The Hawkeyes passed their first big test of the 2022 season with flying colors as they defeated Seton Hall 83-67. Iowa led for more than 31 minutes in this game and played the game at their pace on Wednesday night. Kris Murray led the team with 29 points, 11 rebounds and zero turnovers. Tony Perkins had a huge second half and finished with 18 points and five assists.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
247Sports

Late run sinks shorthanded Owls at St. John's

QUEENS, N.Y. – Three games into her first season at Temple, Coach Diane Richardson was already down four significant players for Wednesday night’s game at St. John’s. The numbers game worked against the Owls as the Red Storm closed with an 11-0 run in the last five minutes to secure a 66-54 victory at Carnesecca Arena.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Five takeaways from ASU's 63-59 win over VCU

Despite trailing for nearly 33 minutes, Arizona State surged late to secure a 63-59 win over VCU in its first of two games at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York, after being upset by Texas Southern Sunday. The comeback effort gave eighth-year head coach Bobby Hurley his 33rd win when trailing at halftime and improved the Sun Devils to 3-1 on the team.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy