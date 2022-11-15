The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a 3-0 start after thrashing Seton Hall 83-67 in New Jersey. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze all things Hawkeyes. Kris Murray continues to emerge as a lottery pick, Tony Perkins looked like the best guard on the floor and Filip Rebraca looks like a whole new player this season. Seton Hall raced off to a quick 10-3 advantage, but after that, the Hawkeyes responded in a huge way and showed that they have some fight to them. Let's dive into all of that.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO