Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 11 Penn State football at Rutgers expert score predictions from Lions247
Welcome to the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s road game at Rutgers Saturday. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2) face the unranked Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) at SHI Stadium, in a game that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN.
Q&A: Penn State field hockey aims for national title in first NCAA Tournament semifinals appearance since 2007
Penn State field hockey has waited more than a decade to be at this point. Despite the Nittany Lions being a consistent contender in the rugged Big Ten, a deep NCAA Tournament run eluded the team since its last semifinal appearance in 2007. That changes this weekend in Storrs, Conn....
PRACTICE PHOTOS: Penn State action from Rutgers week prep
No. 11 Penn State opened a portion of Wednesday's practice to the media. This is our photo gallery of the action from the session, as the Nittany Lions continued to prepare to face Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., Saturday. After Happy Valley was hit with snow Tuesday, Wednesday's practice was moved...
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's win over Seton Hall
Iowa basketball picked up a key victory on Wednesday in its first true road test of the year as the Hawkeyes took down Seton Hall, 83-67, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Here is everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's victory. What were your impressions of...
Swarmcast: Hawkeye basketball dominates Seton Hall, what's it mean going forward?
The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to a 3-0 start after thrashing Seton Hall 83-67 in New Jersey. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze all things Hawkeyes. Kris Murray continues to emerge as a lottery pick, Tony Perkins looked like the best guard on the floor and Filip Rebraca looks like a whole new player this season. Seton Hall raced off to a quick 10-3 advantage, but after that, the Hawkeyes responded in a huge way and showed that they have some fight to them. Let's dive into all of that.
Two 2024 in-state recruits make the latest Top247
A pair of Nebraskans made the November reranked Top247 for the 2024 class as both Bellevue West’s Dae'vonn Hall and Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson received the honor. Each was ranked in the August edition of the Top247 and each moved up slightly in the November edition. Here’s how things...
First Impressions: Iowa's toughness takes down Seton Hall in Gavitt Games
The Hawkeyes passed their first big test of the 2022 season with flying colors as they defeated Seton Hall 83-67. Iowa led for more than 31 minutes in this game and played the game at their pace on Wednesday night. Kris Murray led the team with 29 points, 11 rebounds and zero turnovers. Tony Perkins had a huge second half and finished with 18 points and five assists.
Late run sinks shorthanded Owls at St. John's
QUEENS, N.Y. – Three games into her first season at Temple, Coach Diane Richardson was already down four significant players for Wednesday night’s game at St. John’s. The numbers game worked against the Owls as the Red Storm closed with an 11-0 run in the last five minutes to secure a 66-54 victory at Carnesecca Arena.
Five takeaways from ASU's 63-59 win over VCU
Despite trailing for nearly 33 minutes, Arizona State surged late to secure a 63-59 win over VCU in its first of two games at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York, after being upset by Texas Southern Sunday. The comeback effort gave eighth-year head coach Bobby Hurley his 33rd win when trailing at halftime and improved the Sun Devils to 3-1 on the team.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 83-67 win over Seton Hall
On Wednesday, Iowa basketball picked up its first road win of the year as it took down Seton Hall, 83-67, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Iowa is now 3-0 on the year heading into its next matchup at home on Monday, Nov. 21, against Nebraska-Omaha. Here is what...
COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson
Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
Where to find A&M commits in action in the second round, streaming links
The high school football playoffs are in full swing in the state of Texas. Texas A&M currently has 14 commitments in the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025 combined, and many will still see their teams in action Friday and Saturday. Here is where to check out the Aggie commits as well as streaming links for the games.
Franklin: PSU Rookie LB Carter 'Like Not Too Many People On The Planet'
The Penn State coach said the true freshman has a unique combination of "acceleration, burst and aggression"
