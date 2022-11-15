Barrell Craft Spirits® Introduces BCS Gold Label Dovetail

LOUISVILLE, KY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum, today introduced BCS Gold Label Dovetail. This limited edition and ultra-rare expression boasts the same award-winning blend of whiskey finished in rum, port and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Barrels as its classic, iconic counterpart, which won the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and earned a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition . BCS Gold Label Dovetail is created with the same finishing and blending method as Barrell Dovetail, but incorporates whiskeys aged up to 25 years, resulting in a more powerful and robust blend.

“Over the past several years, Dovetail has become a highly regarded expression within the BCS portfolio of products and the American Whiskey world,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “Following the recent success of BCS Gray Label Dovetail, we decided to apply the concept of ‘Dovetail’ to our oldest, rarest stocks. We left these component whiskeys in their finishing casks even longer and included some very high proof barrels to create a blend with an intensity matched only by its nuance and layering.”

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean they can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength guides every product release.

BCS Gold Label Dovetail was distilled in IN, TN and Canada and bottled in Kentucky at 140.18 proof (70.09% ABV). The new expression is now available at select retailers within the brand’s current 49 U.S. markets and online via the BCS website at www.barrellbourbon.com. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $499.99.

In addition to BCS Gold Label Dovetail, Barrell Craft Spirits® offers multiple other special releases that highlight its blending expertise including: Barrell Seagrass , which won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition ; Barrell Armida, which earned Best Barrel-Aged Bourbon at the LA Spirits Awards; Barrell Vantage, a blend of straight bourbons finished in Mizunara, French and Toasted American Oak Casks; and the various other BCS Gold and Gray Label bottlings.

Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits® is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum. Recognized for our blending expertise since 2013, we skillfully design, produce, and launch leading, unique products that surprise and delight whiskey aficionados and novices alike.

