ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Barrell Craft Spirits® Introduces BCS Gold Label Dovetail

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzMd3_0jBYsCP900

LOUISVILLE, KY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum, today introduced BCS Gold Label Dovetail. This limited edition and ultra-rare expression boasts the same award-winning blend of whiskey finished in rum, port and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Barrels as its classic, iconic counterpart, which won the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and earned a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition . BCS Gold Label Dovetail is created with the same finishing and blending method as Barrell Dovetail, but incorporates whiskeys aged up to 25 years, resulting in a more powerful and robust blend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005451/en/

Barrell Craft Spirits, the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum, today introduced BCS Gold Label Dovetail. This limited edition and ultra-rare expression boasts the same award-winning blend of whiskey finished in rum, port and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Barrels as its classic, iconic counterpart, but incorporates whiskeys aged up to 25 years, resulting in a more powerful and robust blend. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Over the past several years, Dovetail has become a highly regarded expression within the BCS portfolio of products and the American Whiskey world,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “Following the recent success of BCS Gray Label Dovetail, we decided to apply the concept of ‘Dovetail’ to our oldest, rarest stocks. We left these component whiskeys in their finishing casks even longer and included some very high proof barrels to create a blend with an intensity matched only by its nuance and layering.”

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean they can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength guides every product release.

BCS Gold Label Dovetail was distilled in IN, TN and Canada and bottled in Kentucky at 140.18 proof (70.09% ABV). The new expression is now available at select retailers within the brand’s current 49 U.S. markets and online via the BCS website at www.barrellbourbon.com. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $499.99.

In addition to BCS Gold Label Dovetail, Barrell Craft Spirits® offers multiple other special releases that highlight its blending expertise including: Barrell Seagrass , which won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition ; Barrell Armida, which earned Best Barrel-Aged Bourbon at the LA Spirits Awards; Barrell Vantage, a blend of straight bourbons finished in Mizunara, French and Toasted American Oak Casks; and the various other BCS Gold and Gray Label bottlings.

For more information, follow Barrell Craft Spirits® on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit www.barrellbourbon.com.

Barrell Craft Spirits ®

Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits® is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum. Recognized for our blending expertise since 2013, we skillfully design, produce, and launch leading, unique products that surprise and delight whiskey aficionados and novices alike.

Barrell Craft Spirits®, Barrell®, Barrell Bourbon® and Barrell Rye® are registered trademarks owned by Barrell Craft Spirits LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005451/en/

CONTACT: Aaron Brost | Ro-Bro Marketing & PR

312.576.5315 |aaron@ro-bro.com

KEYWORD: KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: Barrell Craft Spirits

PUB: 11/15/2022 10:33 AM/DISC: 11/15/2022 10:33 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Hitler's secret plan for invading North America

What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check

Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
Dengarden

Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall

If you live alone - chances are you'd have to teach yourself all the DIY tricks out there, so that you eventually can install a slat wall without any help. Therefore, the more tricks you learn on the way, the less damage you will cause. TikTok creator Jennifer Gizzi (@makingprettyspaces)...
Rooted Expeditions

What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.

The USS Eldridge (seen in 1944) was allegedly the site of some U.S. Navy experiments in time travel.How Stuff Works. The Philadelphia Experiment. Did it really happen? Was it a government cover up? Or just a really good fiction story that makes up for a really good sci-fi film? Today we are going to dig into the story behind the USS Eldridge and what is said to have happened in 1944. From a ship completely disappearing to ship members being fused to the ship. This story has been around for a long time, but always seems to be pushed into the dark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Motorious

1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History

And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
The Associated Press

Davis Wright Tremaine Invests In Its Bay Area Future With Striking New Workspace for Purpose-Driven Lawyers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- On a high, light-filled floor, looking out on the Bay Bridge, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has created an office for the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005491/en/ Davis Wright Tremaine LLP (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

CJ Logistics Announces Rebranding of Asset-Based Transportation Operation

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Leading global logistics company CJ Logistics has announced the rebranding of its expanding asset-based fleet of trucks and trucking division, GN Transportation, a subsidiary of CJ Logistics America. The fleet has been rebranded under CJ Logistics, operating under the business name CJ Logistics Transportation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005452/en/ CJ Logistics is pleased to announce that GNT is now CJ Logistics Transportation. For more information, visit america.cjlogistics.com/solutions/asset-based-transportation/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Atwell finances acquisition of Cross Surveying, deepening surveying relationships in the Southeast region, Florida, and Georgia

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atwell has provided the financing to a private investment group that has acquired Cross Surveying, LLC, a 28-person land surveying firm based in Florida. As part of the transaction, Atwell will work with Cross Surveying on expansion opportunities and all Florida surveying operations. Cross Surveying specializes in providing a comprehensive approach to surveying and mapping projects. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005245/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
GEORGIA STATE
Footwear News

Inside the Outdoor Retailer Overhaul: New Winter Show Dates and Additional Events

Outdoor Retailer (OR) is undergoing an overhaul at a time when the trade show is facing obstacles in the wake of its move to Utah. In March, the biannual trade show announced it would move back to its former longtime home, the Salt Palace Convention Center in Utah, after spending five years in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. While the venue is familiar, the dates of the winter expo will soon change. Today, OR revealed the winter show will move to early November, starting in 2023. The shift is to better support buying and selling cycles. In 2023, the OR winter show...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

AEG and Cup Noodles® Launch Strategic Partnership With the LA Kings and Ontario Reign

GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand’s first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California’s professional sports community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005960/en/ “We are thrilled to partner with a storied team like the LA Kings and become a part of the passionate hockey community here in Los Angeles,” said Mike Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. “We believe in collaborating with like-minded brands and organizations that are committed to supporting and serving the communities where we operate. LA has been our home for over 50 years, and as Cup Noodles hits the NHL ice for the first time, it’s exciting to see two iconic brands join together this season.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events

Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
The Associated Press

Biocodex Group Strengthens Its Position in the US Market With the Acquisition of Hilma, a Fast-Growing Natural Remedies Start-Up

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Biocodex, an expert in microbiota and women’s health, announces that it has acquired a majority stake in Hilma, a start-up specializing in natural remedies in the United States. This acquisition is a key part of the Group’s international growth strategy and will enable Biocodex to consolidate its presence in the digestive health and women’s health segments of the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005739/en/ Hilma, founded by entrepreneurs Hilary Quartner, Nina Mullen, and Lily Galef, launched in January 2020 with the ambition to reimagine the medicine cabinet with effective, natural alternatives to OTC products. Hilma makes natural remedies for digestive issues, sleep, immune support, and more. Since launch, the digitally native brand has built a strong community around its best-selling digestive portfolio. They have expanded their product line to encompass everything from bloating to occasional constipation and have become a fixture in the digestive aisle at Target, among other retailers.
The Independent

8 best bookshelf speakers for compact yet powerful sound

Bookshelf speakers are the perfect solution to space coming at a premium. You aren’t legally obliged to place them on a bookshelf: it’s just the name given to speakers of a certain size that are friendly to desks, coffee tables and stands.Small doesn’t equal puny, however, and the best bookshelf – or standmount – speakers offer the full audio package in the comfort of your front room.It’s difficult to provide a definitive answer on the best bookshelf speakers. Our friends at York-based independent audio store The Sound Organisation were at pains to make us understand that no two sets of...
The Associated Press

Colbeck Capital Management Supports Nest

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Colbeck Capital Management today announced their support for the nonprofit organization Nest. Nest is dedicated to fostering growth and creative engagement for creative individuals and companies to promote the tenets of gender equality and economic inclusion. The handworker community has an advocate in Nest as its programs supports artisan wellbeing and transparency to work environments the world over. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005898/en/ Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman (Photo: Business Wire)
torquenews.com

McLaren Latest Automaker To Abandon High Tax State For Texas

The migration of automakers and other businesses from high-tax states to Texas continues. This time it’s New York that loses a company. McLaren, The Americas has a brand-new North American headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company’s President, Nicolas Brown, and the Mayor of Coppell, Wes Mays, were joined by more than 50 enthusiastic McLaren supercar owners on Saturday to officially inaugurate the company’s grand opening.
COPPELL, TX
Flying Magazine

The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was

The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
OSHKOSH, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy