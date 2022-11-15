ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike

 2022-11-15

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike.

