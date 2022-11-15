Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike

The US Air Force intercepted and escorted out two Russian bomber jets flying near Alaska as tensions heighten with Moscow. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers were 'positively' identified flying in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to NORAD - a combined defense organization between America and Canada.
Russia's aviation forces have struggled to operate effectively in Ukraine. The toll has been especially high for Russia's Ka-52, one of its newest attack helicopters. The ineffectiveness of Russian jets and the Ka-52's own flaws have left the helicopter more exposed. Of all the Russian Air Force's helicopters, the Ka-52...
Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
The Ukrainian military shared a video Wednesday showing a "cemetery" of remnants from what it says are Russian missiles and ammunition used to strike the city of Kharkiv. A video shared by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed more than 5,000 pieces of purportedly Russian-made missiles that can cause "great harm" to both military personnel and civilians, said Ihor Ovcharuk, head of the humanitarian demining unit at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Initial findings suggest the missile that killed two Polish citizens was fired by Ukraine, per the AP. The AP cited three anonymous US officials who said the missile was fired to intercept a Russian one. Ukraine said Russia launched a salvo of 90 missiles at Ukraine on the same day...
PRZEWODOW, Poland — (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people appeared to be unintentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
Russian missiles killed two people after crossing into Poland, according to a U.S. intelligence official, sparking fears of an escalation of the war in Ukraine. A Polish official confirmed the strike to the Washington Post, which also reported that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has summoned a meeting of the country’s defense and security leaders.
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Russia dismissed reports its missiles struck a Polish village on Tuesday as a "provocation" amid mounting concerns of further strained tensions between Russia and the West. U.S. security officials said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, which borders Ukraine, on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The missiles reportedly struck the village of Przewodów, killing two people. Polish authorities were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation" but had not publicly commented on the strike.
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border, an event the U.N. political chief called “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
(Reuters) -Russia said an explosion in Poland on Tuesday had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile and that Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border. Moscow said it had nothing to do with the blast, which killed two...
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Poland announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday, saying the moves were aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany said it is nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency, its latest nationalization in the energy industry since Russia’s invasion. The government cited the debt load of the company, which has been renamed Securing Energy for Europe, and said it was making the move to head off the danger of bankruptcy and ensure that it keeps running. The Economy Ministry said that SEFE, which is involved in the trade, transport and storage of natural gas in Germany and neighboring countries, is “a key company for Germany’s energy supply.” Poland’s government, meanwhile, said it has taken “temporary compulsory management” of Gazprom’s share in the Yamal gas pipeline system in Polish territory. It said the takeover was needed for the country’s energy security and to ensure smooth decision-making in a company vital for gas flows.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they appear to have hit residential buildings the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in the country, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. "It is not lost on us that, as world leaders...
Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.
WASHINGTON – The pentagon held a briefing Wednesday to talk about Russia’s war in Ukraine and a recent missile strike. “A deadly explosion in Poland near its border with Ukraine,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Poland’s president called it an unfortunate accident that does not appear to...
