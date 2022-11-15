ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn schools decide to drop some controversial books, keep others

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Under its new guidelines for selecting and reviewing library books , Dearborn schools announced Monday night that two of the controversial works were removed; three will stay, but with restrictions; and no decision was made on two more.

The district's book brouhaha is part of a long-standing debate about censorship and what is appropriate for students. In Dearborn, the discussion has largely been over whether specific works, or parts of them, are too sexually explicit for young minds.

At the same time, the district made a point Monday of noting that the seven titles under review represent just 0.002% of the district’s total collection.

Moreover, in the age of Amazon, it's unclear whether removing books from the schools' libraries will have any lasting effects because students are free to bring their own copies of these books to school, read, discuss and share them with others.

On top of that, the district said, while the concerns of a minority of parents are important to address, educators are facing a much bigger issue: basic literacy.

"With roughly half a million books in our school libraries, we realize the likelihood that there could be a few books that were added over the years that parents and staff agree should not be there," Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said in prepared remarks. "However, we want to assure our parents that those books are few and far between and that, overall, our libraries provide a wide range of age-appropriate materials to encourage students to strengthen their academic skills and build a love of reading."

Here's what the district decided:

  • "The Lovely Bones" by Alice Sebold and "Flamer" by Mike Curatowas are appropriate for high school students.
  • "Eleanor and Park" by Rainbow Rowell was inappropriate for middle school, but appropriate for high school students. Copies of the book, the district said, will be removed from the middle schools, but remain on the shelves at the high schools.
  • "Push" by Sapphire and "Red, White and Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston were inappropriate for high school.

No decision was made yet on "All Boys Aren’t Blue" by George Johnson and "This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson, but neither book is available to students through libraries, nor were they part of the district’s collection. They were only available through a digital book service that has been disabled for district students.

One parent, the district said, had challenged whether most of the works should be in schools last summer.

The schools' communications director, David Mustonen, told the Free Press the district is also undergoing a process of sorting through and inventorying the volumes in its collection.

"The challenge is just getting kids to read," he said, calling it a constant battle with screen time. "We all know the importance of reading and we all want kids to be spending time reading and not having just screens in front of their face all the time and everyone needs to be part of that discussion."

While book bans in public schools have been going on for decades, the scope of such censorship has recently expanded, according to a 2022 report, " Banned in the USA: Rising School Book Bans Threaten Free Expression and Students’ First Amendment Rights, " by the New York-based nonprofit group PEN America.

By the report's count, 138 school districts in 32 states banned books from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Another report, released last year by the American Library Association , concluded that "libraries found themselves at the center of a culture war as conservative groups led a historic effort to ban and challenge materials that address racism, gender, politics, and sexual identity," pulling various books from shelves.

Dearborn schools parents also have raised questions about a dozen other titles that also will be reviewed.

In addition, the district said, its media specialists are removing books that are out-of-date, long unused, damaged or inappropriate for the age of students in the building and other staff are taking an inventory to ensure the books in the library catalogs are on its shelves.

