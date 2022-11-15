Three people trapped, critically injured after Lansing Township head-on crash Monday

LANSING TWP. — A two-vehicle head-on crash Monday trapped three people in their vehicles and caused serious injuries in Lansing Township.

Lansing Township Fire Department reported in an early Tuesday morning update that crews responded to the crash in the 2900 block of West Saginaw Highway Monday.

The road at Saginaw and North Deerfield Avenue was closed for the “significant accident” and reopened about noon Monday, Lansing Township Police Department reported on Facebook Monday.

The fire department reported that when firefighters arrived, they found three people trapped with serious injuries. Three ambulances and an extra extrication rig from the Lansing Fire Department were requested.

Within 10 minutes of arrival, all three people were extricated, loaded into ambulances and transported to E.W. Sparrow Hospital. All three people were in critical condition, Lansing Township Fire Department reported.

The crash is under investigation by Lansing Township Police Department. The incident was the second serious crash in less than 24 hours in the same area, according to the update.

