Madison, WI

UW-Madison provost stepping down, launching new search for an important position

By Kelly Meyerhofer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is launching a search for a new provost, an administrative position ranking just second to the chancellor in terms of importance.

The current provost, John Karl Scholz, will serve until the end of the school year and then return to the economics department, where he has taught since 1988. A new provost is expected to start sometime next summer, UW-Madison announced Tuesday.

Scholz was one of five finalists in the running to become chancellor, but the UW Board of Regents hired UCLA law school dean Jennifer Mnookin instead. The board's decision surprised some, including former Gov. Tommy Thompson, who said a provost brings more experience to the position than a dean.

The provost is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the academic and outreach missions of the university.

“I want to thank Karl for guiding me through my own transition process to UW, as well as for his tremendously impressive leadership as provost," Mnookin said in a statement. "He is both a talented administrator and a terrific person, and I would have been delighted to see him continue as a member of my senior leadership team. But I also certainly understand his desire to return to teaching, research and interacting with our talented students and faculty colleagues after a decade in significant administrative leadership roles here.”

Scholz said in a statement that it's been a "wonderful honor" to work with former Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Mnookin. He served for six years as dean of UW-Madison's largest college, the College of Letters and Science, before being promoted to provost in August 2019. His tenure was dominated almost entirely by the pandemic. He also briefly served as interim chancellor this summer in between Blank's May 31 departure and Mnookin's Aug. 4 start date.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer.

