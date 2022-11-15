19-year-old partygoer climbs into dumpster, gets crushed by garbage truck, PA cops say

A 19-year-old man is dead after being crushed by a garbage truck , Pennsylvania police say.

Kellen Bischoff, of New Jersey, was in Kutztown visiting a family member on the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 12, investigators said in a news release.

He went to a house party in town and was seen leaving after midnight on Saturday, the release said. He was reported missing to Kutztown authorities.

Hours later, at 8:41 a.m., police in neighboring Exeter responded to an area recycling facility where a body had been found among trash dropped off by a truck.

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation and identified Bischoff’s remains by his tattoos, the release said.

Investigators then pieced together Bischoff’s final hours.

Surveillance video shows Bischoff, who was by himself, climb into a dumpster behind a Dollar Tree, according to the release. He was still inside when a garbage truck arrived several hours later, picks up the dumpster, empties it into the back of the truck and compresses the load.

An autopsy was performed Nov. 14 and while investigators believe Bischoff’s death was an accident, the investigation is still underway.

Kutztown is roughly 62 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia.

