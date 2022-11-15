ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Gossip

Jana Kramer Slams Meghan King: DON'T Call My Cheating Ex-Husband Hot!!!!

In 2021, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin finalized their divorce after an ugly split. And, frankly, a troubled marriage. It is difficult to think of their time together without Mike’s rampant cheating coming to mind. It defined their union. That’s in the past. But Jana’s feelings are very raw...
HollywoodLife

Nick Lachey Subtly Disses Jessica Simpson As He Jokes ‘Marriage Is Always Better The 2nd Time’

Nick Lachey made a small diss against his ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 17 years after they split up, during the Love is Blind reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. While speaking to one of the couples who tied the knot on the reality show, the show’s host, 48, made a sly reference to his former marriage during a question for Matt Bolton. “[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?” he asked.
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
Us Weekly

Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’

Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
Popculture

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
People

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Story About Infertility

Kaley Cuoco is showing her support for Jennifer Aniston after the Friends star opened up about her journey with infertility for the first time. In a candid new interview with Allure, Aniston spoke out about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility she was battling.
HollywoodLife

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies

Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Congratulations are in order! Dancing with the Stars‘ longtime pro, Witney Carson, just announced that she’s pregnant with baby number two. As E! News reported, the exciting news came during the November 14th episode of DWTS, and it was probably the cutest thing to happen all season. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Recap: Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant Eliminated in Shocking Semi-Final

Dancing With the Stars returned to Disney+ with a shocking Semi-Final episode. Although the dances and scores were pretty expected, there were two major announcements made by pro Witney Carson and head judge Len Goodman. Top Three Pairs Defend Their Place on The Leaderboard. The competitive night featured each pair...

