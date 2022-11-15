Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Jana Kramer Slams Meghan King: DON'T Call My Cheating Ex-Husband Hot!!!!
In 2021, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin finalized their divorce after an ugly split. And, frankly, a troubled marriage. It is difficult to think of their time together without Mike’s rampant cheating coming to mind. It defined their union. That’s in the past. But Jana’s feelings are very raw...
Jana Kramer Reveals She Pays Ex Mike Caussin A Whopping $3200 In Child Support
Country musician Jana Kramer isn't done sharing details about her divorce! The One Tree Hill star answered fan questions via Instagram stories and revealed that despite Mike Caussin's infidelity ending their marriage, she has been left with the monetary burden of paying him child support. Article continues below advertisement. Kramer...
Jana Kramer felt like a 'f-----g idiot' realizing husband was still cheating after writing book on forgiveness
Jana Kramer said this week said she felt she looked like a "f-----g idiot" after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become New York Times best-selling authors of the book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."
Nick Lachey Subtly Disses Jessica Simpson As He Jokes ‘Marriage Is Always Better The 2nd Time’
Nick Lachey made a small diss against his ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 17 years after they split up, during the Love is Blind reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. While speaking to one of the couples who tied the knot on the reality show, the show’s host, 48, made a sly reference to his former marriage during a question for Matt Bolton. “[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?” he asked.
TVOvermind
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’
Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video
Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
Wells Adams Admits He’s Not Ready to Be a Father Yet After Marrying Sarah Hyland: Let’s ‘Chill Out for a Little Bit’
Not there yet. Wells Adams opened up about his and Sarah Hyland's plans to become parents — and why they aren't necessarily in a rush. "I have 10 nieces and nephews at this point. So, we've got plenty of examples of why [it's safe] to chill out for a little bit," Adams, 38, exclusively told […]
Extra
‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Zanab & Cole on Their Wedding, Breakup, and Where They Stand Now (Exclusive)
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couple Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett had quite the breakup at the altar during the Netflix show’s explosive finale. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with the couple, who are now breaking down everything that happened and where they stand!
Popculture
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Story About Infertility
Kaley Cuoco is showing her support for Jennifer Aniston after the Friends star opened up about her journey with infertility for the first time. In a candid new interview with Allure, Aniston spoke out about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility she was battling.
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies
Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Bobby Bones Being Threatened of Cancellation From Something He Said
Bobby shared a TikTok explaining what's been going on.
Dancing With The Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two
Congratulations are in order! Dancing with the Stars‘ longtime pro, Witney Carson, just announced that she’s pregnant with baby number two. As E! News reported, the exciting news came during the November 14th episode of DWTS, and it was probably the cutest thing to happen all season. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump Album While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: Photos
Coming soon! Kaley Cuoco has given fans glimpses of her pregnancy progress since announcing she and Tom Pelphrey have a baby on the way. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the Big Bang Theory alum gushed in her October 2022 Instagram reveal, sharing several photos of […]
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Recap: Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant Eliminated in Shocking Semi-Final
Dancing With the Stars returned to Disney+ with a shocking Semi-Final episode. Although the dances and scores were pretty expected, there were two major announcements made by pro Witney Carson and head judge Len Goodman. Top Three Pairs Defend Their Place on The Leaderboard. The competitive night featured each pair...
Chrishell Stause Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Date a Dancer
Beyond Chrishell Stause, here are three other contestants of 'Dancing With the Stars' who have dated or married dancers in their personal lives.
TODAY.com
After dating 15 years, bride jokingly blows dust off vows at wedding
A South Carolina couple dated for 15 years before finally tying the knot — and the bride had a little fun when it was her time to read her vows. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.Nov. 8, 2022.
