GRIMES — Iowa high school girls wrestling is here, officially, at long last. The 2022-23 high school girls wrestling season, the first to be officially recognized and offered by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union, began Monday night with the very first official competition, hosted by Dallas Center-Grimes.
Photos by Matthew Putney Dallas Center-Grimes hosted the first IGHSAU-sanctioned girls wrestling meet Monday night. GCG hosted Ankeny, Spencer and Waverly-Shell Rock in a dual meet. The Fillies won 2-0, beating Ankeny 48-27 and Spencer 45-36.
By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney All Games at UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls Thursday 8-Player9:30 a.m. -- WACO (13-0) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (12-0): WACO is making its first trip to the finals after scrapping past Newell-Fonda 29-21 in a relatively low-scoring semifinal game. The ...
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney Rylan Barnes was introduced to championship-level football at an early age. And now, as a senior for West Hancock, Barnes is part of one of the most productive four-year stretches for any player at any level in the state. Barnes and his ...
The Iowa high school girls basketball season is almost here – first games are scheduled for Friday – and the level of talent statewide has never been higher. With last year’s graduating class off on new adventures in college basketball, there is plenty of room for new players to step into the spotlight. The season hasn’t even begun and some athletes already stand out from the crowd.
By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney 1. Southeast Polk (11-1) Championship opponent: No. 6 West Des Moines Valley (8-4) Friday at 7:30 p.m. (all championship games at UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls) The defending champs are the only ones still standing among the central Iowa “Big ...
