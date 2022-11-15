ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Enfield Girl Scouts pay tribute to veterans

My doorbell rang while I was sitting in my favorite chair. It irritated me to struggle out of it to get up and answer the door, as I expected another solicitor. To my surprise, two young ladies were standing at my door wearing Girl Scout uniforms. They were holding a delicious display of a variety of cookies.
ENFIELD, CT
FireRescue1

Volunteer chiefs dispute Conn. city's automatic-aid agreement

NORWICH, Conn. — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called "auto-aid" agreement was reached by City Manager John Salomone, chiefs of the five volunteer departments...
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities

All her life, Bethanne Debellis knew she didn’t want to go into a group home. She wanted the independence to make decisions — like what time to go to bed and how to decorate her kitchen. But she still needed some support, so her only option was to...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history

Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Former tribal leader gets 3 years in casino bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes including exercise equipment and a weekend stay at a luxury hotel from an architectural firm working with the tribe to build a casino has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cedric Cromwell,...
BOSTON, MA
Journal Inquirer

Suffield Board of Finance OKs grants for police

SUFFIELD — The Board of Finance gave its approval Tuesday night for the police department to seek grants that will help with enforcement of drunken driving, traffic violations, and vehicle thefts. The grants were also approved by the Board of Selectmen this month. During a presentation to that board...
SUFFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE

