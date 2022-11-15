Read full article on original website
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
A cigar and a thank you: RI Republican shows goodwill to Dem rival amid razor-thin election
On the evening before Election Day, Republican Marie Hopkins visited the Warwick home of her opponent, Democratic Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
Banned books: Church holds giveaway after school board member’s objection to LGBTQ novels
ENFIELD — Books deemed inappropriate by a Board of Education member were flying off the shelf — or an offering table, to be precise — at Enfield Congregational, United Church of Christ Sunday night. In less than an hour, residents had taken dozens of copies of seven...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Enfield Girl Scouts pay tribute to veterans
My doorbell rang while I was sitting in my favorite chair. It irritated me to struggle out of it to get up and answer the door, as I expected another solicitor. To my surprise, two young ladies were standing at my door wearing Girl Scout uniforms. They were holding a delicious display of a variety of cookies.
ABC6.com
‘Pretty clear many don’t want him to run’: Rhode Island political expert reacts to Trump’s campaign launch
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to officially announce his third campaign Tuesday night for the White House. And it’s stirring up more chaos for the GOP party. “I think it’s pretty clear many Republican leaders would prefer it if Trump didn’t run. But...
Eyewitness News
Former President Trump expected to announce another run for the White House
(WFSB) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement at 9 p.m. Tuesday night and it’s widely anticipated he’s going to announce plans to run again for the White House. Two years ago, Trump won in two of Connecticut’s eight counties, taking Litchfield and Windham....
wgbh.org
Local ‘blue wave’: Democrats sweep statewide and federal elections in Mass., R.I.
Election week may be over, but the effects are still sinking in. After the weekend, we know that Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Republicans might control the House when all the votes are counted. But there certainly was no “red wave.”. But Ted Nesi, political and economic...
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
FireRescue1
Volunteer chiefs dispute Conn. city's automatic-aid agreement
NORWICH, Conn. — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called "auto-aid" agreement was reached by City Manager John Salomone, chiefs of the five volunteer departments...
Recount set for Tuesday on East Windsor community center
EAST WINDSOR — A recount is planned for Tuesday on the referendum question asking voters to approve spending $5 million for a new community center in the Scout Hall building that failed by 20 votes in a tight race on Election Day. The town proposed to borrow no more...
Journal Inquirer
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
All her life, Bethanne Debellis knew she didn’t want to go into a group home. She wanted the independence to make decisions — like what time to go to bed and how to decorate her kitchen. But she still needed some support, so her only option was to...
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Windsor Locks residents to decide on federal funds spending Tuesday
WINDSOR LOCKS — A town meeting is set for Tuesday night on spending approximately $82,000 in federal pandemic relief funds. The meeting is to be held at the Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. If approved, the $82,000 would be split among three projects. The town’s housing assistance fund would...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
Journal Inquirer
‘Pies, potato chips, fish’ — new Connecticut plant converting food scraps to animal feed
With President Biden vowing this week to rein in methane emissions in the U.S. energy sector, Connecticut’s largest plant is now operational and will harness another culprit — food scraps and other organic waste. At full bore, the new Bright Feeds factory in Berlin is designed to process...
Journal Inquirer
Former tribal leader gets 3 years in casino bribery case
BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes including exercise equipment and a weekend stay at a luxury hotel from an architectural firm working with the tribe to build a casino has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cedric Cromwell,...
Suffield Board of Finance OKs grants for police
SUFFIELD — The Board of Finance gave its approval Tuesday night for the police department to seek grants that will help with enforcement of drunken driving, traffic violations, and vehicle thefts. The grants were also approved by the Board of Selectmen this month. During a presentation to that board...
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
newbedfordguide.com
Former Trap House Landlord and Associate of New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced
A former landlord and associate of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today for racketeering and drug offenses. Robert Avitable, a/k/a “Bobby,” 52, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel time served (approximately four days...
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
