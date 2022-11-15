ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, Vincent Lee King, is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. King was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but he's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WLBT

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

(AP) - A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

Waukesha parade killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide […]
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers House tavern shooting; Rakayo Vinson sentenced, life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha man convicted of shooting and killing three people, wounding three others, at The Somers House tavern in 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Rakayo Vinson, 26, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 15 to three consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 911 New Cases, No Deaths

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 911 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 732 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,120 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,979 cases per day. In 2020, 4,239 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,387 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged

MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks speaks at his sentencing hearing

Darrell Brooks made his statement at his sentencing in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, following his conviction on charges tied to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He spoke for about two hours before the judge said they were moving on.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
MILWAUKEE, WI

