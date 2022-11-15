Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, Vincent Lee King, is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. King was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but he's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't...
WLBT
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release
(AP) - A judge sentenced a man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to life in prison with no chance of release Wednesday, rejecting arguments from him and his family that mental illness drove him to do it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
Armed carjacker caught in car chase gets 15 years
A previously convicted armed robber was sentenced in court on Wednesday for carjacking and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Waukesha parade killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole
A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers House tavern shooting; Rakayo Vinson sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha man convicted of shooting and killing three people, wounding three others, at The Somers House tavern in 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Rakayo Vinson, 26, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 15 to three consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole...
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 911 New Cases, No Deaths
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 911 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 732 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,120 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,979 cases per day. In 2020, 4,239 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,387 cases per day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
Office of Violence Prevention: Reckless driving is 'terrorizing the entire city'
"This behavior is an assault on the public safety and health of this community and so we should include this as a type of violence we would like to curb,” Hamilton said.
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
empowerwisconsin.org
Justice for Danari? Chisholm and ‘progressive’ justice strike again
MADISON — Danari Peer had a smile that could light up a room, the people who knew him best say. The young Milwaukee man was filled with the kind of laughter and love that warmed everyone around him with joy. Danari was …. That’s the tense that his mother,...
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks speaks at his sentencing hearing
Darrell Brooks made his statement at his sentencing in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, following his conviction on charges tied to the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He spoke for about two hours before the judge said they were moving on.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Transit Union members prepared to strike if concerns aren't addressed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Union bus operators and mechanics in Milwaukee County are ready to picket if the transit system does not meet their demands. Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 (ATU) marched through Downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday. Chants demanding a fair contract could be heard through the...
CBS 58
MPD audit finds backlog of 10,000 court cases contributing to significant overtime pay
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The city of Milwaukee has budgeted $20 million for police overtime pay next year, according to a new audit of MPD overtime procedures. Tuesday, the Milwaukee city comptroller briefed the Finance and Personnel Committee about the overtime use. Thirteen Milwaukee police officers each logged more than...
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
Darrell Brooks' grandmother shares statement she will read during sentencing
Nearly a year since driving his SUV through Waukesha's Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 60 others, Darrell Brooks will hear from his victims and learn his sentence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty; shot at kids who threw snowballs at his car
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Monday, Nov. 14 found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against him in connection with the shooting of children who threw snowballs at his car in January 2020. The jury found Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five...
