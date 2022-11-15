New video released by civil-rights attorneys on Wednesday offers a first listen into some of what was said during and after the brutal beating of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man, in a jail run by the Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office earlier this year.“I’ll break your fucking thumb if you don’t let go!” a voice—the attorneys say it is that of a sheriff’s deputy—is heard yelling.“Why are you doing this?” another voice seems to utter as detainees peek around the corner.Though who said what is difficult to discern in the clip, what is clear is that a man in...

