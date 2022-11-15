Read full article on original website
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Click2Houston.com
The 5 Can’t-Miss 6A Playoff Games
It’s Week 2 of the UIL High School Football postseason when the matchups get more competitive and the stakes are higher. VYPE breaks down the top games and who will steal the headlines this weekend. ... TOP 5 GAMES IN HOUSTON. NORTH SHORE VS DICKINSON. THE PROSPECTUS: North Shore...
Click2Houston.com
East River 9 and Riverhouse Houston open new public golf course and restaurant with a view
HOUSTON – There’s a brand-new outdoor destination that just opened in the Fifth Ward the entire family can enjoy. East River 9 and Riverhouse Houston have opened a public nine-hole, par-three golf course and driving range, a family-friendly restaurant and patio bar, plus six pickleball courts. The casual...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community
HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
Click2Houston.com
Major crash on feeder road causing traffic backup on Beltway 8 at Gessner
HOUSTON – A crash reported on the feeder road has caused a major traffic backup during rush hour on Beltway 8 at Gessner Road, according to Houston TranStar. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Beltway 8-West Southbound at US-90 Alternate and S. Main Street. The cause...
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
Click2Houston.com
Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy
Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this Heights condo on the market for $995K with grand scale, style
HOUSTON – A Heights home on the market for $995,000 has caught our real-estate roving eye. As many of you know, we often focus on the massive home, the luxury estate, the historical prize. This condo caught our eye for its scale and features. The home at 1714 Ashland...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH: Woman in slippers takes carton of cigarettes from Houston store at gunpoint
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman caught on security footage robbing a convenience store last month. The suspect walked into the store near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Van Fleet Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The woman, who...
Click2Houston.com
Hazmat spill closes eastbound lanes on I-10 at Houston Avenue for several hours, officials say
HOUSTON – All eastbound lanes on I-10 closed were closed for several hours due to a hazmat spill involving a heavy truck on Monday morning, according to Houston TranStar. The crash was reported at 10:14 a.m. on I-10 Katy at Houston Avenue. The cause of the spill is unknown....
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shot multiple times after stabbing woman to death, injuring man at home in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man has been injured after a stabbing in north Houston on Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home located at 6307 Gay Street around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect armed with rifle shot multiple times during shootout with officers following chase in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is in the hospital after he was shot several times during a shootout with Houston police officers following a pursuit in northwest Houston early Thursday, police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief W. Martin, at around 1 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a 34-year-old...
Click2Houston.com
Families Helping Families: Houston-area non-profit needs help with grocery donations ahead of holidays
RICHMOND, Texas – A Houston-area man is now making it his mission to help families who may be struggling through the holiday season. “There will always be somebody that needs something,” Quincy Collins said. Collins is the founder of the non-profit organization, Families Helping Families. On Wednesday, Collins...
Click2Houston.com
11-year-old shot in leg while throwing out trash in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 11-year-old was shot while taking out the trash in west Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units received reports about a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1919 S. Kirkland Rd. around 10:12 p.m. According to investigators, it was reported that...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects charged after 2 men shot, killed while sitting inside SW Houston restaurant in October, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police arrested two suspects in connection with a double shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant that killed two men while they were sitting inside last month. Bich Xuan Dang and Hieu Trong Nguyen, both 49, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Hahn Minh...
Click2Houston.com
HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment
HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in the south side of Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 5918 Schroeder Road near Griggs Road around 1 p.m. Houston PD said Pearland Police Department...
Click2Houston.com
Man found not guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios during alleged road rage incident
HOUSTON – A jury has found Robert Soliz, the 26-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Houston police officer in 2020, not guilty of murder. Soliz was on trial for the shooting death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios, which apparently stemmed from a road rage incident. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Man dead in house fire in northeast Houston; victim’s mother transported to hospital: HFD
HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Fire Department said they are investigating after a man died and his mother was injured in a house fire in northeast Houston Wednesday. HFD responded to reports of a house fire in the 10900 block of White Thorn Street around 1:28 a.m. Firefighters...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old girl fatally struck by train near Memorial Park, authorities say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train near Memorial Park Tuesday, authorities said. It happened around 3:30 p.m. when authorities said two 17-year-old girls were walking northbound on the train tracks. Investigators said the engineer of the train sounded the...
