Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

The 5 Can't-Miss 6A Playoff Games

It’s Week 2 of the UIL High School Football postseason when the matchups get more competitive and the stakes are higher. VYPE breaks down the top games and who will steal the headlines this weekend. ... TOP 5 GAMES IN HOUSTON. NORTH SHORE VS DICKINSON. THE PROSPECTUS: North Shore...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community

HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston's Hip-Hop community

Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy

Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment

HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

17-year-old girl fatally struck by train near Memorial Park, authorities say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a train near Memorial Park Tuesday, authorities said. It happened around 3:30 p.m. when authorities said two 17-year-old girls were walking northbound on the train tracks. Investigators said the engineer of the train sounded the...
HOUSTON, TX

