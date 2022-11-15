ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Tampa months away from opening new Hanna Ave. City Center

TAMPA, Fla. - A one-stop shop for the city of Tampa is months away from move-in day, a year after unveiling a design for a new city center in east Tampa for seven departments. "The main building is up. Windows are going in. We have the roof and flooring in, stairwells up," said Adri Colina, the director of logistics and asset management for the city of Tampa. "The parking garage is completely constructed, and then the remaining two buildings are our central fleet and facilities building. So, we are right on track."
Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork

TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Help is available for Hillsborough County residents who suffered financial losses after Hurricane Ian. Many Floridians think of hurricane damage as downed trees and fences, flooded property, and damaged roofs. But for many, a hurricane's impacts ripple through many more parts of families' lives. That's why the...
Red tide returns to Sarasota County beaches

VENICE, Fla. - Researchers in Sarasota are working to see if hurricanes had an impact on the return of red tide to the county's beaches. They believe the current bloom was present a month ago, but it will take time to tell if there are any correlations. "It sorts of...
Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
