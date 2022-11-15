Read full article on original website
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
fox13news.com
Bodycam video shows moments leading up to armed robbery suspect being shot by Sarasota officer
SARASOTA, Fla. - An armed man accused of trying to rob an elderly woman in a Publix parking lot was shot by a Sarasota police officer following a chase and it was captured on bodycam video. In the parking lot of Homewood Suites off Fruitville road, a Sarasota Police Officer...
fox13news.com
Dozens of bullet casings scattered near scene of deadly shooting in Ruskin neighborhood
RUSKIN, Fla. - A shooting near a basketball court in Ruskin left one person dead Monday night. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office sent deputies and investigators to Auburn Woods Lane near Trent Creek Drive, where houses surround a park with basketball courts, a community pool and the Cypress Creek Clubhouse.
fox13news.com
St. Pete officer justified in fatally shooting man armed with mother's handgun, state attorney rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in a September shooting that killed a man who refused to drop a weapon, according to a review by the State Attorney's Office. State Attorney Bruce Barlett sent a letter to Chief Anthony Holloway Monday, stating that the officer...
fox13news.com
No arrests after man dragged by hit-and-run driver on Orient Road
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a driver they say hit and dragged a man on Orient Road before speeding off, leaving the man for dead. According to investigators, a man was walking in the middle of Orient Road, just south of...
fox13news.com
Port of Tampa Bay construction worker dead after 3,000-pound bundle of lumber crushes him, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A construction worker is dead after a bundle of lumber rolled off a forklift and crushed him Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the accident at Port Tampa Bay at about 11:07 a.m. A person working at...
fox13news.com
Palmetto realtor tracks down her stolen car, parked with other lifted vehicles, property
PALMETTO, Fla. - A realtor from Palmetto might want to consider becoming a detective after finding her own stolen car. Rachel Speight took matters into her own hands and was able to track it down within 24-hours, but that's not all she found. Speight says she won't be letting her...
fox13news.com
Woman dies after walking into path of vehicle while trying to cross Tampa road, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross 22nd Street near the East Henry Avenue intersection. Police said she was not in a crosswalk. "According to...
fox13news.com
Tampa months away from opening new Hanna Ave. City Center
TAMPA, Fla. - A one-stop shop for the city of Tampa is months away from move-in day, a year after unveiling a design for a new city center in east Tampa for seven departments. "The main building is up. Windows are going in. We have the roof and flooring in, stairwells up," said Adri Colina, the director of logistics and asset management for the city of Tampa. "The parking garage is completely constructed, and then the remaining two buildings are our central fleet and facilities building. So, we are right on track."
fox13news.com
STEM program focused on animatronics launches at two Manatee County middle schools
BRADENTON, Fla. - Two Manatee County middle schools are adding unique STEM programs thanks to the largest manufacturer in theme park animatronics. Garner Holt and his team at Garner Holt Productions in California are the minds behind some of the most lifelike animatronic figures at places like Disney World, Universal Studios and Chuck E Cheese.
fox13news.com
Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork
TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
fox13news.com
St. Pete community gets close-up look at Tampa International Airport's new Airside D plans
TAMPA, Fla. - Tourism is the lifeblood of Florida, and with Florida seeing record-breaking numbers in 2022, Tampa International Airport is building plans to keep up with the growth. Wednesday night at the Museum of the American Arts & Crafts Movement in St. Petersburg, the community got an up-close look...
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
fox13news.com
Traffic, trash and loud noise: Indian Rocks Beach residents want stricter guidelines for vacation rentals
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Indian Rocks Beach residents are fed up. They have voiced that their quiet neighborhoods are filling up with vacation rental homes that can sometimes turn into party houses. They’re concerned about safety and noise, but that’s just the beginning of it. There are...
fox13news.com
Push for crackdown on vacation rentals in Indian Rocks Beach
Residents living in Indian Rocks Beach are calling for stricter rules to crack down on noisy visitors. A meeting will be held to address the concerns.
fox13news.com
Lived trauma drives Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO's passion for helping others
TAMPA, Fla. - The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay assists people who are in crisis and dealing with trauma. The staff is trained to listen and help with those big life problems. Training is one part. Having lived through trauma, grief and crisis, and being able to relate to the caller goes even further.
fox13news.com
Gulfport City Council gives strip of public land along Clam Bayou to private homeowners
GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport City Council members approved a request from three homeowners to grant them ownership of a strip of public land during the council's Tuesday night meeting in Pinellas County. The 50-foot strip of land, located between 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, was designated as public...
fox13news.com
Help after Ian: Disaster relief center open Thursday in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Help is available for Hillsborough County residents who suffered financial losses after Hurricane Ian. Many Floridians think of hurricane damage as downed trees and fences, flooded property, and damaged roofs. But for many, a hurricane's impacts ripple through many more parts of families' lives. That's why the...
fox13news.com
Red tide returns to Sarasota County beaches
VENICE, Fla. - Researchers in Sarasota are working to see if hurricanes had an impact on the return of red tide to the county's beaches. They believe the current bloom was present a month ago, but it will take time to tell if there are any correlations. "It sorts of...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
fox13news.com
Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others
TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
