Brookings, OR

Brookings Police Blotter

 5 days ago

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

For a list of missing items found in the Brookings area, you can visit the Police Services page of the City of Brookings website at www.brookings.or.us/134/Police-Services and follow the link near the bottom of the page.

Monday 10/31

• 7:12 1200 block of Chetco Ave, Violation of a Restraining Order

• 8:35 200 block of Marine Dr, Telephone Harassment

• 9:54 1600 block of Hwy 101 N, Dispute/Fight

• 9:57 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Assist Public

• 11:40 99300 block of Winchuck River Rd, Assist Public

• 15:57 Chetco and Center, Traffic Stop

• 16:00 600 block of Pioneer Rd, Fire Alarm

• 17:12 500 block of 5th St, Disorderly Conduct

• 20:06 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

• 21:43 5th and Elk, Traffic Stop

Tuesday 11/1

• 1:19 97800 block of Payne Rd, Suspicious Conditions

• 9:01 1300 block of Easy St, Counterfeit

• 9:25 Chetco and Parkview, Traffic Stop

• 10:40 Hwy 101 and Hoffeldt Ln, Criminal Trespass

• 12:21 1300 block of Easy St, Suspicious Conditions

• 13:23 500 block of 5th St, Fire Alarm

• 15:37 500 block of 5th St, Assist Public

• 15:46 1100 block of Ransom Ave, Assist Public

• 17:54 Pioneer and Pacific, Traffic Stop

• 18:05 Chetco River Bridge, Criminal Mischief

• 19:21 300 block of 5th St, Theft

• 19:51 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Theft of Services

• 20:27 6500 block of Lucky Ln, Suspicious Conditions

• 20:34 97800 block of North Bank Chetco River Rd, Fire

• 23:15 Chetco and Easy, Traffic Stop

Wednesday 11/2

• 8:11 600 block of Old County Rd, Criminal Mischief

• 8:34 500 block of Hemlock St, Littering

• 12:14 Dirt Rd off Marine Dr, Fire

• 14:43 600 block of Old County Rd, Suspicious Conditions

• 15:09 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

• 16:15 99100 block of Winchuck River Rd, Violation of a Restraining Order

• 19:18 300 block of 5th St, Suspicious Conditions

• 19:43 16200 block of Chapman Ln, Telephone Harassment

• 21:02 Chetco and 5th, Traffic Stop

• 23:53 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Disorderly Conduct

• 23:53 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Suspicious Conditions

Thursday 11/3

• 4:52 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Disorderly Conduct

• 7:26 Oak and 101, Traffic Stop

• 8:05 800 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

• 10:38 600 block of Old County Rd, Criminal Mischief

• 11:40 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Mischief

• 12:30 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Intoxicated Subject

• 12:46 500 block of Railroad St, Assist Public

• 13:12 101 and 5th, Traffic Stop

• 14:37 600 block of Pioneer Rd, Suspicious Conditions

• 14:47 300 block of 5th St, Disorderly Conduct

• 16:21 800 block of Paradise Ln, Juvenile Problem

• 18:51 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Assist Motorist

• 21:25 Chetco and Center, Traffic Stop

• 22:35 700 block of Clair Ln, Suspicious Conditions

• 22:46 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Disorderly Conduct

Friday 11/4

• 2:09 500 block of Chetco Ave, Suspicious Conditions

• 8:36 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass

• 15:37 16100 block of HWY 101, Burglary

• 18:24 Fern and Spruce, Traffic Stop

• 18:40 Chetco and Fern, Traffic Stop

• 19:13 16400 block of Lovell Ln, Suspicious Conditions

• 21:55 Chetco and Fern, Traffic Stop

• 22:46 FERN AND PACIFIC, Traffic Stop

• 22:47 800 block of Chetco Ave, Disorderly Conduct.

• 23:40 500 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass

Saturday 11/5

• 2:46 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Counterfeit

• 4:05 1600 block of Chetco Ave, Traffic Stop

• 9:29 800 block of Chetco Ave, Threats

• 10:09 16200 block of Dixie St, Dispute/fight

• 10:32 17200 block of Garvin CT, Forgery/Fraud/Bad Check

• 13:47 Chetco and Oak, Traffic Stop

• 13:56 Chetco and Center, Traffic Stop

• 16:10 5th and Easy, Traffic Stop

• 16:12 5th and Easy, Dispute/fight

• 17:41 5th and Chetco, Traffic Stop

• 18:08 Hwy 101 MP 350, Theft

• 19:14 Chetco and 5th, Traffic Stop

Sunday 11/6

• 0:29 400 block of Hillside Ave, Assist Public

• 0:47 300 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass

• 1:31 15500 block of Us Hwy 101, Burglary

• 4:55 1600 block of Hwy 101 N, Suspicious Conditions

• 5:13 Chetco and Parkview, Traffic Stop

• 5:22 Chetco and Ransom, Traffic Stop

• 5:27 Chetco and Easy, Traffic Stop

• 9:57 Welcome to Brookings Sign, DUII

• 11:04 1600 block of Hwy 101, Criminal Trespass

• 11:56 1600 block of Hwy 101, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle

• 12:29 1300 block of Easy St, Burglary

• 17:57 5th and Chetco, Traffic Stop

• 18:25 Chetco and Bridge, Traffic Stop

• 19:13 700 block of 2nd St, Suspicious Conditions

• 22:28 Hwy 101 at MP 345, No Injury Traffic Crash

