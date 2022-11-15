Brookings Police Blotter
The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For a list of missing items found in the Brookings area, you can visit the Police Services page of the City of Brookings website at www.brookings.or.us/134/Police-Services and follow the link near the bottom of the page.
Monday 10/31
• 7:12 1200 block of Chetco Ave, Violation of a Restraining Order
• 8:35 200 block of Marine Dr, Telephone Harassment
• 9:54 1600 block of Hwy 101 N, Dispute/Fight
• 9:57 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Assist Public
• 11:40 99300 block of Winchuck River Rd, Assist Public
• 15:57 Chetco and Center, Traffic Stop
• 16:00 600 block of Pioneer Rd, Fire Alarm
• 17:12 500 block of 5th St, Disorderly Conduct
• 20:06 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass
• 21:43 5th and Elk, Traffic Stop
Tuesday 11/1
• 1:19 97800 block of Payne Rd, Suspicious Conditions
• 9:01 1300 block of Easy St, Counterfeit
• 9:25 Chetco and Parkview, Traffic Stop
• 10:40 Hwy 101 and Hoffeldt Ln, Criminal Trespass
• 12:21 1300 block of Easy St, Suspicious Conditions
• 13:23 500 block of 5th St, Fire Alarm
• 15:37 500 block of 5th St, Assist Public
• 15:46 1100 block of Ransom Ave, Assist Public
• 17:54 Pioneer and Pacific, Traffic Stop
• 18:05 Chetco River Bridge, Criminal Mischief
• 19:21 300 block of 5th St, Theft
• 19:51 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Theft of Services
• 20:27 6500 block of Lucky Ln, Suspicious Conditions
• 20:34 97800 block of North Bank Chetco River Rd, Fire
• 23:15 Chetco and Easy, Traffic Stop
Wednesday 11/2
• 8:11 600 block of Old County Rd, Criminal Mischief
• 8:34 500 block of Hemlock St, Littering
• 12:14 Dirt Rd off Marine Dr, Fire
• 14:43 600 block of Old County Rd, Suspicious Conditions
• 15:09 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass
• 16:15 99100 block of Winchuck River Rd, Violation of a Restraining Order
• 19:18 300 block of 5th St, Suspicious Conditions
• 19:43 16200 block of Chapman Ln, Telephone Harassment
• 21:02 Chetco and 5th, Traffic Stop
• 23:53 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Disorderly Conduct
• 23:53 98100 block of W Benham Ln, Suspicious Conditions
Thursday 11/3
• 4:52 16200 block of Hwy 101 S, Disorderly Conduct
• 7:26 Oak and 101, Traffic Stop
• 8:05 800 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass
• 10:38 600 block of Old County Rd, Criminal Mischief
• 11:40 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Mischief
• 12:30 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Intoxicated Subject
• 12:46 500 block of Railroad St, Assist Public
• 13:12 101 and 5th, Traffic Stop
• 14:37 600 block of Pioneer Rd, Suspicious Conditions
• 14:47 300 block of 5th St, Disorderly Conduct
• 16:21 800 block of Paradise Ln, Juvenile Problem
• 18:51 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Assist Motorist
• 21:25 Chetco and Center, Traffic Stop
• 22:35 700 block of Clair Ln, Suspicious Conditions
• 22:46 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Disorderly Conduct
Friday 11/4
• 2:09 500 block of Chetco Ave, Suspicious Conditions
• 8:36 1000 block of Chetco Ave, Criminal Trespass
• 15:37 16100 block of HWY 101, Burglary
• 18:24 Fern and Spruce, Traffic Stop
• 18:40 Chetco and Fern, Traffic Stop
• 19:13 16400 block of Lovell Ln, Suspicious Conditions
• 21:55 Chetco and Fern, Traffic Stop
• 22:46 FERN AND PACIFIC, Traffic Stop
• 22:47 800 block of Chetco Ave, Disorderly Conduct.
• 23:40 500 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass
Saturday 11/5
• 2:46 1100 block of Chetco Ave, Counterfeit
• 4:05 1600 block of Chetco Ave, Traffic Stop
• 9:29 800 block of Chetco Ave, Threats
• 10:09 16200 block of Dixie St, Dispute/fight
• 10:32 17200 block of Garvin CT, Forgery/Fraud/Bad Check
• 13:47 Chetco and Oak, Traffic Stop
• 13:56 Chetco and Center, Traffic Stop
• 16:10 5th and Easy, Traffic Stop
• 16:12 5th and Easy, Dispute/fight
• 17:41 5th and Chetco, Traffic Stop
• 18:08 Hwy 101 MP 350, Theft
• 19:14 Chetco and 5th, Traffic Stop
Sunday 11/6
• 0:29 400 block of Hillside Ave, Assist Public
• 0:47 300 block of 5th St, Criminal Trespass
• 1:31 15500 block of Us Hwy 101, Burglary
• 4:55 1600 block of Hwy 101 N, Suspicious Conditions
• 5:13 Chetco and Parkview, Traffic Stop
• 5:22 Chetco and Ransom, Traffic Stop
• 5:27 Chetco and Easy, Traffic Stop
• 9:57 Welcome to Brookings Sign, DUII
• 11:04 1600 block of Hwy 101, Criminal Trespass
• 11:56 1600 block of Hwy 101, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle
• 12:29 1300 block of Easy St, Burglary
• 17:57 5th and Chetco, Traffic Stop
• 18:25 Chetco and Bridge, Traffic Stop
• 19:13 700 block of 2nd St, Suspicious Conditions
• 22:28 Hwy 101 at MP 345, No Injury Traffic Crash
Comments / 0