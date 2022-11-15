Brookings Police Blotter

Despite some pretty drastic changes to the sport crab fishing regulations, jumbo crabs in good numbers are now starting to fill the hoops and rings of sport anglers. Between rough ocean conditions and a steep learning curve on how the new hoops and rings fish best, the sport season started a little on the slow side. But now anglers are getting the hang of things and scores are starting to go up. "We've only had a few days on the water, so we're still trying to dial in the hoop nets," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "From what I've learned, the crabs don't stay on the bait nearly as long as the traps. They move on pretty quickly. Timing is the key, stuffing bait jars with squid and checking the hoops every 30 minutes or so seems to be working." According to Klassen, most of the Eureka boats have been fishing south of the entrance in 40 to 100 feet of water.

TRINIDAD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO