ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbcny.org

Statement on NYC's November 2022 Financial Plan for Fiscal Years 2023 to 2026

Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) President Andrew S. Rein released this statement on behalf of the CBC:. "The November 2022 Financial Plan for Fiscal Years 2023 to 2026 demonstrates that New York City’s long-term fiscal outlook is precarious and worsening. While the City’s Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG) has provided some ongoing budget relief, increased pension costs due to poor market returns last year swamp those savings and widen future budget gaps to $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $5.9 billion in fiscal year 2026. Given the significant risk of a recession and other budget pressures, especially future collectively bargained raises, the City should make additional and ongoing efforts to reduce these gaps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbcny.org

Comment on the Proposed Rules for Local Law 97

Thank you for the opportunity to comment on the recently released proposed rules for the implementation and enforcement of Local Law 97 (LL97). The Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner

Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
pix11.com

New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing

A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "How is Your Bitcoin Paycheck, Mr. Mayor?" Edition

Rain in the evening and overnight. • The Brooklyn Democratic Party continues to eat itself in public. The latest chapter comes as leadership within the party refused to take the blame for losing elections. Instead, the party leadership is blaming the losing candidates. To me, it seems like the party leadership's job in these moments is to publicly take it on the chin when something bad happens to deflect blame and keep the stink of loss from the candidates. I know that some readers are part of the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Please send in your experience of it. (George Joseph for The City)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?

While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy