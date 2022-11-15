Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
A Brooklyn Barber Turned His Home Into a Shelter For Venezuelan MigrantsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
cbcny.org
Statement on NYC's November 2022 Financial Plan for Fiscal Years 2023 to 2026
Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) President Andrew S. Rein released this statement on behalf of the CBC:. "The November 2022 Financial Plan for Fiscal Years 2023 to 2026 demonstrates that New York City’s long-term fiscal outlook is precarious and worsening. While the City’s Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG) has provided some ongoing budget relief, increased pension costs due to poor market returns last year swamp those savings and widen future budget gaps to $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $5.9 billion in fiscal year 2026. Given the significant risk of a recession and other budget pressures, especially future collectively bargained raises, the City should make additional and ongoing efforts to reduce these gaps.
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
queenoftheclick.com
NYC Council Doesn’t Decide Property Taxes, Why Would They Have a Meeting About It?
Justin Brannan has been in office for many years. Year after year, Brannan told us that the state has to change property taxes. Yet, Gounardes didn’t do anything because he was pushing lobbyists bills. (See here) The Property Tax Commission was DeBlasio and Brannan’s way of delaying reform and...
cbcny.org
Comment on the Proposed Rules for Local Law 97
Thank you for the opportunity to comment on the recently released proposed rules for the implementation and enforcement of Local Law 97 (LL97). The Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments.
IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property Taxes
According to a report released on Tuesday by New York City's Independent Budget Office (IBO), the commission's proposal would enable around 72% of Class One buildings, which comprise residential properties with one to three units, to benefit from a tax reduction.
Protesters call for increase in New York minimum wage
The group "Raise New York" organized the protest at City Hall.
New Jersey Globe
Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner
Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
Mayor Eric Adams seeks to expand NYC rental subsidy program to address housing crisis
At a press conference Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to expand the city's rental subsidy program The mayor is proposing to relax income and working hour requirements for a housing voucher program saddled with red tape. [ more › ]
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
‘They’re all adults’: How Democrats handled a post-hurricane political party in Puerto Rico
Few at the conference denied the optics of the November escape to the Caribbean are just weird.
pix11.com
New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing
A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams as New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made five new picks for the city’s judiciary, including noted cosplayer Dale Fong-Fredrick. The New York Post reports Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Agers as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who’s rumored “to competitively dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
The "How is Your Bitcoin Paycheck, Mr. Mayor?" Edition
Rain in the evening and overnight. • The Brooklyn Democratic Party continues to eat itself in public. The latest chapter comes as leadership within the party refused to take the blame for losing elections. Instead, the party leadership is blaming the losing candidates. To me, it seems like the party leadership's job in these moments is to publicly take it on the chin when something bad happens to deflect blame and keep the stink of loss from the candidates. I know that some readers are part of the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Please send in your experience of it. (George Joseph for The City)
New Jersey Globe
Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group
One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
yonkerstimes.com
Black Law Enforcement Response to NAACP Press Release Regarding Westchester County Menthol Ban
As Black Law Enforcement professionals, We agree that the health of Black people in Westchester is a concern. Yes, there is a crisis in healthcare, obesity, cancer, and other chronic and seriously fatal illnesses. However, a menthol ban that only punishes only Westchester’s Black population while Westchester’s white population lives...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?
While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
NY1
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
After election fiasco, Mercer County, NJ head calls for sweeping reforms
TRENTON — The county executive of Mercer County is calling for several major reforms to local elections following a series of issues including broken voting machines and thousands of missing ballots. In a statement four days after Tuesday's midterm elections, County Executive Brian Hughes, a Democrat, called for a...
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To Pay
The temporary tent complex was deemed a "debacle" for both humanitarian and financial grounds by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. How much are New York City taxpayers paying for the contentious tent community for recent immigrants on Randall's Island? Even the person in charge of managing city finances is ignorant of the solution.
Comments / 0