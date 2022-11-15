Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Related
dayton.com
New Mexican grill could be coming soon to Huber Heights
A new restaurant could be coming soon to Huber Heights. Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is expected to operate out of the space that currently houses a tortilla bakery at 4480 Powell Road in Huber Heights, noted Don Millard, manager of zoning and code enforcement for the city of Huber Heights.
WKRC
Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
dayton.com
First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later
The Wendy’s fast-food chain was founded in Columbus on Nov. 15, 1969. In recognition of that anniversary, we wondered when Wendy’s first came to the Dayton area. A December 1972 article in the Dayton Journal Herald announced that a Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers was entering the Dayton market with four outlets.
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items
Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”
dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
Waffle Shop To-Go in Dayton now accepting orders
The sale includes waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks. Customers are asked to use online order and payment.
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
WLWT 5
Butler County's first Costco opens its doors, wholesale retailer to anchor major development
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A steady stream of cars rolled through the crowded parking lot of Butler County's first Costco on Wednesday afternoon. Shoppers were eager to check out the new store that opened around 8 a.m. For as packed as the parking lot was, Brandon Winkle of Middletown...
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio Shopping
A Walmart store in Ohio will have a new look. It is upscale and tasteful with a hint of luxury. The store will feature more products and services than Walmart locations usually offer.
dayton.com
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Wednesday in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more...
dayton.com
Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy deal arrives for holiday season
The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this holiday season. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
WDTN
Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally with Mills Park Hotel
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mills Park Hotel joined us to talk about the upcoming Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally. General Manager Becky Beaupre said the Holiday Bazaar will feature over 40 local vendors as well as food trucks and live music. Mr. Redlegs from the Cincinnati Reds will even be making an appearance!
dayton.com
Ha Ha Pizza looking for local artists to help ‘liven up the dining room’
The new owners of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs are calling on all local artists to submit an entry of a mural to be painted in the pizza shop. “Local artists are the heart of Yellow Springs, what better way to liven up the dining room than to have a beautiful mural by someone in the community,” said Karen McDonald, who owns the restaurant with her daughter, Megan.
Fire breaks out in vacant Dayton home
Dispatch reported that the fire was on the second floor and crews saw heavy smoke upon arrival.
dayton.com
Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’
The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy. The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How the 3 Best Boutique honorees are making shopping unique to our area
Boutiques in the Dayton area are stepping up to make sure their products are affordable while ensuring the importance of giving back is at the forefront of their businesses. In this year’s Best of Dayton contest, Best Boutique went to Heart Mercantile, followed by Blue Finery in second place and TheZe DealZ- A Thrifty Boutique in third place.
Comments / 0