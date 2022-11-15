Does Voluntary Financial Disclosure Matter? The Case of Fairness Opinions in M&A

Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard Health
Online but Connected, for Real-World Impact
Launched this year, the Online Master’s in Educational Leadership (OEL) Program welcomes experienced educators into a unique learning community that helps them expand their leadership capacities and deepen their impact in their fields. The program fosters a reciprocal connection between theory and practice, with students applying their diverse experiential knowledge to their coursework, as well as applying their learning in their professional practice in education, nonprofit, and government settings — in real time.
Harvard Health
Headed for Oxford
Six Harvard seniors will head to the University of Oxford in October as part of the new cohort of U.S. Rhodes Scholars. Though they are planning to pursue varied degrees, all are eager to learn from each other and share their gratitude for those who helped them along the way.
Comments / 0