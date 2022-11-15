Read full article on original website
CNBC
Microsoft brings casual games Minesweeper and Solitaire to Teams to spruce up virtual meetings
Microsoft is drawing on its expansive game library to make its Teams app for messaging and calls a more compelling hub. A new game called IceBreakers can help teammates get to know one another. Next time you're bored on a Microsoft Teams call, try joining your colleagues in a game...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It might already be too late to order
Your chance to get an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for Christmas may have already passed. Following Apple’s warning about production delays, shipping estimates for nearly the entire iPhone 14 Pro lineup have slipped to late December. While Apple often underpromises and over-delivers, that’s likely not the case here… though you do have some options.
Microsoft Teams Hopes To Boost Productivity By Adding Minesweeper And Solitaire
It may sound counterproductive, but Microsoft is rolling out a new feature that not only lets you play games at work — it actively encourages it. The Games for Work app (via Microsoft Teams) is another addition in a long line of upgrades and features that Microsoft is expecting to help strengthen workforces.
TechRadar
Microsoft admits it banned more than 7 million Xbox live accounts in 6 months
Since the beginning of 2022, Microsoft has banned over 7 million Xbox accounts for breaching its community guidelines. It’s not all smooth sailing for those lucky enough to be gaming on the Xbox Series X. As Microsoft released its first Digital Transparency Report (opens in new tab), it turns out that Microsoft may have been a bit trigger-happy.
You Can Run Microsoft Excel On An iPad. Here's How
If you own an iPad, chances are you're already pretty high on productivity and portability. It's no secret that the ease of use and accessibility of Apple's tablet has led many to ditch their laptops in favor of the device. However, not everyone knows you can also run Microsoft Excel on an iPad. Known as the preeminent spreadsheet application for everyday consumers, Excel is a powerful addition to your iPad-based workflow.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
TechRadar
Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more
Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
ZDNet
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
Microsoft says the Xbox VS PlayStation war is over - and it lost
Will the console war ever truly end? I sure hope so. It may not be as prevalent as it once was, but Microsoft and Sony aren’t the best friends they pretend to be. You need look no further than Microsoft’s current attempted acquisition of Activision. The past couple of month’s have been plagued by playground bickering as Microsoft and Sony debate the future of Call of Duty.
Prime members can get an Echo Dot for $1 before Black Friday — here's how
Amazon is offering a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for just $1 ahead of Black Friday — check out how to get yours.
Apple Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit After iPhone Privacy Revelations
An alleged broken promise to leave iPhone user data alone has brought mass litigation against Apple. The class-action suit comes after Mysk — a cybersecurity research team of two iOS developers — revealed earlier this month on Twitter that Apple harvests analytics data from the App Store, Stocks, Apple Music, and Apple TV apps, despite an explicit vow in the iPhone settings that it will not do so.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Amazon Teases Black Friday Deals Ahead Of 48-Hour Sale
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Amazon Black Friday 2022 countdown still has a week and a half to go, but the retail giant has given a glimpse of what best Amazon Black Friday deals await us in a Nov. 14 Amazon report. The 48-hour shipping blitz includes unmissable sales in tech, fitness, and beauty — just to name a few.
Engadget
Built-in Discord voice chat is now rolling out to all Xbox users
Microsoft is now rolling out the Xbox November update, which includes a heap of useful features. Starting today, all Xbox One and Series X/S owners will be able to connect to Discord voice channels directly through their console — you'll no longer need to set things up with your phone. That should make it easier for you to chat with friends even if you’re all playing different games on different platforms (or you're playing, say, Halo Infinite together across console, PC and mobile).
Will there be an Xbox Series X restock on Black Friday?
Black Friday Xbox Series X restocks could be heading our way next week - here's everything you need to know
Amazon Reportedly Plans To Lay Off As Many As 10k Employees
Despite another holiday season looming on the horizon, the Amazon workforce will drop by around 10,000 with layoffs starting this week, according to reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The news comes on the heels of another WSJ report that claims Amazon has hemorrhaged $5 billion annually in operating losses in recent years, and a Bloomberg report that reveals Amazon set an infamous record as the first public company to tank in market value by $1 trillion.
Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is $200 Off on Amazon
Yes, we’re still counting down the days to Black Friday, but if you’re shopping for a MacBook Air you don’t need to wait. The Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report M1 MacBook Air just hit the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.
Apple Insider
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get 3-month Apple TV+ & Apple Music trials
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft is offering members of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription extended trials ofApple TV+ and Apple Music. Starting November 16, Ultimate members can claim a free three-month trial of either service — or...
SlashGear
