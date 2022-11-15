ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’

On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
decrypt.co

SBF Won't Stop Tweeting, Now Claims FTX US 'Had Enough to Repay All Customers'

The embattled crypto businessman has been making unusual statements on Twitter and to the press since the FTX collapse. Despite the collapse of FTX, the exchange’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continues to tweet. Today on Twitter the embattled businessman asserted that FTX US had enough to “repay all customers”—at least as of November 7.
u.today

Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
techaiapp.com

Report Says Alameda Research ‘Didn’t Trade Crypto,’ Speculators Think SBF’s Political Connections Let FTX Fly Under the Radar

On Nov. 11, 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The news followed a few days of speculation and evidence that had shown the digital currency exchange was likely insolvent. The company’s bankruptcy filing and information concerning Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research shed some more light on the situation. Moreover, crypto proponents have questioned why U.S. regulators let FTX fly under the radar.
HAWAII STATE
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t want you to see old tweets about Tom Brady and about FTX being solvent: ‘We don’t invest client assets’

Legal troubles loom for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and now former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7 that his company and its assets were “fine.” In the same tweet, he claimed that his exchange had “enough to cover all client holdings” because it did not “invest client assets.”
NEWSBTC

Following FTX’s Collapse, These Exchanges Are Rumored To Be In Trouble

Amidst the FTX drama, it is still not clear what contagion effects the collapse of the world’s second largest crypto exchange will have on the industry as a whole. In addition to numerous hedge funds that have already spoken out about their exposure to FTX and Alameda, several exchanges are currently in the spotlight.
thenewscrypto.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Affiliated Crypto Tokens Massively Soar Up

FTX’s FTT price surged by over 30% in the last 24 hours. Sam-Bankman-Fried’s Serum (SRM) witnessed a price increase of over 54%.. The entire crypto industry is gossiping about everything related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Also, the global crypto community and regulator bodies are constantly keeping a close eye on the bankrupt FTX and its trading company Alameda Research.
AFP

Salvadoran president vows to buy "one #Bitcoin every day'

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, said Thursday the nation would buy one unit of the currency every day, doubling down in the face of public criticism of his embrace of the crypto money.  "We are buying one #Bitcoin every day starting tomorrow," the president tweeted. 
WASHINGTON STATE
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy