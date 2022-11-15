Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
dailycoin.com
FTX Has Enough Funds to Compensate Customers – Sam Bankman-Fried Wants to Restart the Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried, the Founder and former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has disclosed the firm’s financial situation, along with a statement of intent to restart and “do right by customers.”. SBF Reveals Illiquid Assets of FTX. In the wake of FTX’s ‘Chapter 11‘ bankruptcy filing made...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’
On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
decrypt.co
SBF Won't Stop Tweeting, Now Claims FTX US 'Had Enough to Repay All Customers'
The embattled crypto businessman has been making unusual statements on Twitter and to the press since the FTX collapse. Despite the collapse of FTX, the exchange’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continues to tweet. Today on Twitter the embattled businessman asserted that FTX US had enough to “repay all customers”—at least as of November 7.
Jeff Bezos Donates Nearly $600 Million in Amazon Shares in 2022 (So Far)
As NPR stated back in 2020, “there’s rich, and there’s Jeff Bezos rich.” Last week, Bezos — founder and former president of Amazon, and fourth richest person in the world — donated $174 million in Amazon shares to unnamed nonprofit organizations. According to a...
u.today
Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
techaiapp.com
Report Says Alameda Research ‘Didn’t Trade Crypto,’ Speculators Think SBF’s Political Connections Let FTX Fly Under the Radar
On Nov. 11, 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The news followed a few days of speculation and evidence that had shown the digital currency exchange was likely insolvent. The company’s bankruptcy filing and information concerning Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research shed some more light on the situation. Moreover, crypto proponents have questioned why U.S. regulators let FTX fly under the radar.
msn.com
The 'next Warren Buffett' curse: Sam Bankman-Fried is the latest market icon to fall after being compared to the legendary investor
The Warren Buffett curse is alive and well following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange FTX. Fortune magazine asked if Bankman-Fried was the next Warren Buffett in an August profile. Other market icons that were once compared to Buffett and then faded include Eddie Lampert, Bill Ackman,...
Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t want you to see old tweets about Tom Brady and about FTX being solvent: ‘We don’t invest client assets’
Legal troubles loom for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and now former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7 that his company and its assets were “fine.” In the same tweet, he claimed that his exchange had “enough to cover all client holdings” because it did not “invest client assets.”
‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers has some choice words for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX
The FTX downfall is not so much a Lehman moment as an Enron one. So says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers about the once-heralded cryptocurrency exchange that today declared bankruptcy and announced the resignation of founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried after a sudden and dramatic collapse this week. “A lot...
NEWSBTC
Following FTX’s Collapse, These Exchanges Are Rumored To Be In Trouble
Amidst the FTX drama, it is still not clear what contagion effects the collapse of the world’s second largest crypto exchange will have on the industry as a whole. In addition to numerous hedge funds that have already spoken out about their exposure to FTX and Alameda, several exchanges are currently in the spotlight.
CNBC
Never seen 'such a complete failure' of corporate controls, says new FTX CEO who also oversaw Enron bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
Larry Summers thinks the FTX meltdown is more akin to the collapse of Enron and says there are 2 regulatory lessons to be learned
The fall of FTX is more akin to the Enron scandal, according to Larry Summers. That's because there were "whiffs of fraud" in the early days of FTX's rise. Summers also said there are two lessons regulators should take away from the turmoil. The downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is...
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess "unprecedented"
The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a "complete failure" of corporate control
thenewscrypto.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Affiliated Crypto Tokens Massively Soar Up
FTX’s FTT price surged by over 30% in the last 24 hours. Sam-Bankman-Fried’s Serum (SRM) witnessed a price increase of over 54%.. The entire crypto industry is gossiping about everything related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Also, the global crypto community and regulator bodies are constantly keeping a close eye on the bankrupt FTX and its trading company Alameda Research.
crowdfundinsider.com
Criticism of Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX Collapse Grows as More Details Emerge, Bahamas Announce Criminal Investigation
As details of the FTX collapse continue to emerge, criticism has turned into a pile-on in regard to Sam Bankman-Fried’s mismanagement of the crypto exchange and affiliated entities, including his hedge fund Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is said to be in the Bahamas, where authorities are said to be “under...
Crypto Short Sellers Up 90% in 2022
Expect more volatility in the cryptocurrency market according to researchers at S3 Analytics.
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion. Through 2022, shares of the crypto firm have dropped more than 80%.
Salvadoran president vows to buy "one #Bitcoin every day'
President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, the first country to make bitcoin legal tender, said Thursday the nation would buy one unit of the currency every day, doubling down in the face of public criticism of his embrace of the crypto money. "We are buying one #Bitcoin every day starting tomorrow," the president tweeted.
SlashGear
