BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in setting fire to a bunk bed at a homeless shelter in Western Maryland while his roommate was sleeping on it, according to authorities.Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree malicious burning on Monday, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said in a statement.First responders were alerted to a fire at the Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to authorities.An employee at the homeless shelter quickly extinguished the fire in one of the bedrooms, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said.There...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO