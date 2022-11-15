Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Man sets fire to Cumberland homeless shelter while roommate slept
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is being held without bond after setting a fire inside a Cumberland homeless shelter while his roommate was asleep. 31-year-old Keith Wayne Bergdoll was charged after officials determined he was responsible for setting his bunk bed on fire. According to a news release, just...
Man arrested following arson investigation at Western Maryland homeless shelter
BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in setting fire to a bunk bed at a homeless shelter in Western Maryland while his roommate was sleeping on it, according to authorities.Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree malicious burning on Monday, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said in a statement.First responders were alerted to a fire at the Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to authorities.An employee at the homeless shelter quickly extinguished the fire in one of the bedrooms, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said.There...
Firebug Accused Of Sparking Blaze At Maryland Homeless Shelter While Roommate Was Asleep
Authorities announced that a man who was staying at a Maryland homeless shelter has been apprehended after setting fire to his room while his roommate was asleep to “make the shelter safer,” according to state officials. Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, has been charged by the Office of the...
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
WJLA
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired from inside Frederick Co., Va. home
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is in custody after reports of shots being fired from inside a home in Stephens City, Virginia. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Westmoreland Drive Wednesday night. After deputies arrived on the scene, the person continued to discharge firearms inside the home, authorities said.
Man pulls gun during road rage incident on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police say they were involved in a road rage incident on I-99 earlier this year. On March 27, state police in Bedford County were notified of an ongoing incident between two vehicles on I-99. The vehicles were stopped by troopers near mile marker […]
Burglar busts through Somerset County man’s backdoor, steals items
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for forcing their way into a man’s home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of belongings. The alleged incident happened sometime between Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at a home along the 5900 block of Lincoln […]
Officers highlight suspect’s ‘odd’ behavior during Preston County murder trial
A murder trial for Zachary Saunders, who is accused of murdering his stepfather John Uphold, continued in Preston County on Tuesday.
WHSV
Woodstock nonprofit working to raise awareness of conditions at animal shelters around the country
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Cara Achterberg of Maurertown had fostered over 200 animals and wrote a book about the topic, and was on tour for the book visiting shelters in the region when she says she found her next calling. “I discovered what was happening in the shelters and I...
Maryland man and West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs Police has new patrolman
Patrolman Nicholas Queen, 19, is the newest member of the Berkeley Springs Police Department for the Town of Bath. Queen graduated from Martinsburg High School in May. He applied for his new job in Berkeley Springs and was hired on September 26. He will receive training at the West Virginia...
Three connected to identity theft ring arrested in Westmoreland County
State police in Westmoreland County say they’ve arrested three people believed to be connected to a major identity theft ring. The three suspects are identified as Vasile Catola, Maria Branchi and Minodora Serban
Virginia State Police investigating Clarke County crash that killed pedestrian
Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle crash in Clarke County on Saturday, Nov. 12, that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
Government Technology
Cumberland Officials Mulling Body Camera System
(TNS) - City officials are considering the purchase of a body camera system for police officers, which must be in service by Jan. 1, 2025. Chief Chuck Ternent and Captain James Burt of the Cumberland Police Department gave a presentation Tuesday to the City Council on a body camera system manufactured by Utility Associates, Inc. which they feel best meets their needs.
abc23.com
Somerset County Road Closure
Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Pedestrian killed in nighttime crash on Route 340
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County that occurred Saturday at 8:18 p.m. According to VSP, a pedestrian was walking south on Route 340 when he was struck from behind by a southbound 2016 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The Toyota stopped and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Clarke County
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Clarke County. Nov. 12 at approximately 8:15 p.m. 47-year-old Gary W. Meadows Jr. of Boyce was walking along Route 340 near Llewellyn Lane without reflective elements and wearing dark clothing. Meadows was...
As Corridor H nears completion, residents fight state highway officials to route it around their towns
DAVIS — It was the quiet hour before Sirianni’s Pizza Cafe opened, and Walt Ranalli was rushing from the dining area to the storage room, carrying boxes that a supplier had left earlier that morning. The wood-paneled walls of the restaurant are decked with framed professional ski posters from the 80s and a portrait of Tucker County High School’s Mountain Lion of the year.
fox5dc.com
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
garrettcounty.org
GC Government - Surplus Vehicles & Equipment Auction
Garrett County Government – Surplus Vehicles & Equipment Auction. The Board of County Commissioners of Garrett County will be auctioning surplus vehicles and equipment utilizing an online government auction service known as GovDeals. Bidders can register to participate in the auction free of charge at www.govdeals.com. Please click on...
Shore News Network
