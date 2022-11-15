ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jeff Saturday suffers unexpected consequence of becoming NFL head coach: Relinquishing his fantasy team to Eric Decker

Jeff Saturday has had an absolute roller coaster of a week. He was unexpectedly named interim head coach of the Colts after only having coached high school football in the past, and he secured his first win Sunday over the Raiders that is being treated as more of a bottoming out for Las Vegas than it is an inspiring win for Indianapolis.
Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty

The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
Why NFL officials' 'blatant' missed facemask penalty by Commanders against Eagles' Dallas Goedert left social media livid

Officials missed a game-changing facemask penalty in the late stages of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Eagles and Commanders. Jamin Davis was the would-be guilty party, clearly grabbing the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The tight end fumbled the ball as he was getting tackled by Davis and John Ridgeway. The play as called on the field was a fumble recovery for a touchdown, though replay showed Davis was touched down by Goedert.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen more affecting Week 11 WR rankings

Fantasy football owners are keeping a keen eye on the latest injury reports involving standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Mecole Hardman. Chase, Williams, and Allen have all been out for multiple weeks, forcing owners to find some diamonds in the rough at the receiver spot on the waiver wire. If any of these pass-catchers play on Sunday, it will make start 'em, sit 'em decisions easier in Week 11.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Patriots vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 11

The Patriots look to remain above .500 as they host the second-place Jets in an AFC East matchup in Week 11 (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Both teams enter Week 11 off byes and meet for the final time in the regular season after the Patriots secured a 22-17 road victory over the Jets in Week 8.
How Jimmy Garoppolo is the best quarterback in NFL history ... when he doesn't throw a touchdown pass

In today's pass-happy NFL, there is an expectation that QB success equals team success. So when you get a player like Jimmy Garoppolo, he can be extremely hard to explain. In five-plus seasons with the 49ers, his stats aren't eye-popping. Garoppolo has completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 13,093 yards, 77 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions. But his 35-17 record as a starter speaks for itself.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Titans vs. Packers in Week 11

"Thursday Night Football" in Week 11 will see the Packers hosting the Titans at Lambeau Field in a November night game in Wisconsin. Both teams are coming off hard-fought wins, with the Packers pulling off a surprising upset against the Cowboys in a 31-28 overtime victory to snap a five-game losing streak and the Titans outlasting the Broncos 17-10 to move to 6-3 on the season.
Week 11 Fantasy Sleepers: Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney among potential breakouts

As the fantasy football regular season winds down, it's time to go all-out to win matchups. That might mean opting for volatile, boom-or-bust players who can make you look like a fantasy wizard if they hit. Our Week 11 fantasy sleeper picks can help you do just that. Potential breakouts like Isiah Pacheco, Trestan Ebner, Kadarius Toney could find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on them along with some more players you could consider playing.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, David Njoku, Daniel Bellinger affecting Week 11 fantasy TE rankings

There's only been a handful of consistent producers at tight end in fantasy football this season. Two of those reliable TEs (Mark Andrews, and David Njoku) haven't been on the field the past couple of weeks, while Dallas Goedert got banged up in Philadelphia's most recent contest. Additionally, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was starting to emerge as a potential TE1 in fantasy but a gruesome injury knocked him out of game action. The statuses of these four TEs play a role in the Week 11 fantasy TE rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to know their latest updates.
A Handful of Roster Moves for the AZ Cardinals

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward has been signed to the active roster. Coward played in 71% of the offensive snaps last week against the Rams. Arizona is in desperate need of offensive linemen with the injuries to Will Hernandez, Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia, and D.J. Humpries. In order for this move...
Jim Irsay posts bizarre victory lap tweet after Jeff Saturday's first win as Colts' interim HC: 'Who you crappin?'

Jim Irsay and the Colts are riding high after sending the Raiders to 2-7 on the season behind a 25-20 victory Sunday. The hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim coach last week made waves (not good ones) throughout the NFL, criticizing Saturday's lack of coaching experience. Suffice to say, it was surprising to see the Colts come out on top over Las Vegas.
