thelakewoodscoop.com
Jackson Councilman Martin Flemming Refuses To Concede Mayoral Election
Jackson Township Mayoral candidate Martin Flemming is refusing to concede his race against incumbent mayor Michael Reina despite trailing Reina by 6.5 percentage points, with 99% of ballots already counted. According to unofficial results from the Ocean County Clerk, Flemming, who is also the Council President, trails Reina 1,150 votes,...
Voters in Jackson, Howell elect members to serve on school boards
Residents in Howell and Jackson elected residents to serve on their local school boards in the 2022 general election. Jackson – Three residents sought two three-year terms on the seven-member Jackson School District Board of Education. The candidates were Megan Gardella, John Spalthoff and incumbent board member Allison Barocas.
New Jersey Globe
Democrat ahead by one vote for committee seat in Christie’s hometown of Mendham
A Democratic candidate for township committee in Mendham Township has a one-vote lead over an incumbent Republican committeeman, meaning that Democrats may soon be one seat away from a majority in the once-solidly Republican hometown of former Gov. Chris Christie. According to unofficial results from Morris County, Democrat Lauren Spirig...
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
Lack of information about new homes concerns Jackson board members
JACKSON — Members of the Jackson Planning Board expressed concern about what they called a lack of information when an applicant came before them to seek subdivision approval during a recent meeting. On Nov. 7, the applicant, GM Grawtown, LLC, was seeking preliminary and final subdivision approval to create...
After election fiasco, Mercer County, NJ head calls for sweeping reforms
TRENTON — The county executive of Mercer County is calling for several major reforms to local elections following a series of issues including broken voting machines and thousands of missing ballots. In a statement four days after Tuesday's midterm elections, County Executive Brian Hughes, a Democrat, called for a...
Eatontown, Red Bank, Tinton Falls school board election results
Residents in Eatontown, Red Bank and Tinton Falls have elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the Nov. 8 election will remain unofficial until they have been certified, which had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported at Monmouth County Votes, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.
Jackson Councilman calls for mandate on English language, slams Bramnick’s grief mandate
JACKSON, NJ – New Jersey mandates a lot of things. COVID-19 vaccines, sanctuary state protection, police reform, COVID-19 lockdowns and more, but one New Jersey lawmaker says its time to mandate more important things, like the English language and education. “Our local senator John Bramnick decided he was going to introduce legislation mandating grief classes for high school students in New Jersey. In and of itself, it doesn’t sound like a bad idea,” Chisolm said. “Is this really what we should be mandating English? Reading? Writing? Arithmetic? Things that can make New Jersey one of the top five and not The post Jackson Councilman calls for mandate on English language, slams Bramnick’s grief mandate appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River School Board Member Defends New County Job
TOMS RIVER – Critics have said that a school board member who was recently hired to a county job was a political hire, but Lisa Contessa said politics had nothing to do with it. The website RiseUpOceanCounty, which has been called anti-Semitic for how it covers development in Orthodox...
Political analyst weighs in on Trump’s 2024 presidential bid
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The announcement marks the beginning of Trump’s third presidential campaign as a serious political figure. Dr. Basil Smikle, Jr., a political analyst and director of the public policy program at Hunter College, joined PIX11 […]
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
thesandpaper.net
Queen City East/West Proposal Incurs Opposition
Concerns about overdevelopment surfaced at the Beach Haven Borough Council meeting Nov. 14 when a plan known as Queen City East/Queen City West was presented. The plan is the brainchild of Ship Bottom-based architect Michael Pagnotta. Queen City West is the former site of Foster’s Farm Market, at 400 North Bay Ave. Pagnotta said the development would consist of 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor; the second floor would have four market residential units and one set aside for affordable housing.
Washington Examiner
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
An amendment to the Union County Code voted on last Thursday and set to be published Wednesday bans firearms from property owned by or affiliated with the county, or in county-operated public transportation vehicles. A release from the Union County Commissioners on Monday noted an exemption for law enforcement. The...
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
Matawan-Aberdeen, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet, Middletown school board election results
Residents in Aberdeen Township, Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet and Middletown elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the election are unofficial until they have been certified and that had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported on the Monmouth County Votes website, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office,
Mayor Speaks Out Against Health Insurance Costs
JACKSON –Township Mayor Michael Reina recently commented on what he said was an “unprecedented increase” in premiums in the State Health Benefits Program. “Last month, New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes of more than 20 percent on health plans that cover more than 800,000 state and local government workers, including a 22.8 percent rate increase on premiums for county and local governments,” the mayor said.
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
Shore News Network
