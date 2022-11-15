ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Second Worse Finisher In The Premier League

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jp0WD_0jBYmsOX00

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the second worse finisher in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been the center of a huge amount of controversy recently, after the release of his viral quotes in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Him saying that he does not respect the manager is not the first bit of fuss he has stirred up this season, though, with his performances on the pitch in question too.

Last season, the superstar was scoring goals but since new manager Erik Ten Hag arrived, the star simply has not been able to replicate the same goal-scoring form he is used to. In fact, he has been nowhere near it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228GNi_0jBYmsOX00

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

MrCasinova have looked into the stats behind his finishing in this campaign. The table below shows the ten worst finishers in the Premier League in terms of the percentage of chances converted and reveals Ronaldo is second to last.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As you can see, the forward has scored just one goal from 25 shots - a 4% conversion rate. This is far worse than his 16.36% rate last season.

It looks like he will be on his way out in January.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
BBC

Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo focused on World Cup amid furore over ‘betrayal’ claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted his “absolute focus” is on the World Cup with Portugal amid the ongoing furore over his claim he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United.The 37-year-old hit the headlines on Sunday night after excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, which will be broadcast this week on TalkTV, were released.Ronaldo claimed United were trying to force him out of the club and criticised boss Erik ten Hag, but he has now turned his attention to international matters after joining up with the Portugal squad.Foco total e absoluto nos trabalhos da Selecção Nacional. Grupo unido, rumo...
The Associated Press

AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
Yardbarker

Newcastle contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent in October – Eddie Howe says he’s “outstanding”

Newcastle United reportedly made contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agents in October. The player is now unsettled and likely to leave Manchester United in January. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he detailed his lack of respect for Erik ten Hag, how he feels “betrayed” by United and how the manager and other senior members of the board are forcing him out of the club.
Yardbarker

CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move

Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure. With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.
BBC

C﻿arvalho will no longer play for Portugal U21s

Liverpool attacking midfielder F﻿abio Carvalho has decided he will no longer play for Portugal Under-21s. T﻿he 20-year-old represented England at U16, U17 and U18 level but won two caps for Portugal U21s.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy