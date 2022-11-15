Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Canada's largest pension funds with nearly $250 billion in assets under management (AUM), will write down the entirety of its $95 million investment in FTX after the troubled crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection. And Genesis Block will cease over-the-counter (OTC) trading services in wake of contagion risks from the now-bankrupt FTX exchange, according to a Reuters report. Genesis Block Trading is unrelated to Genesis Global Capital, which is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG). DCG is also the parent company of CoinDesk.

1 DAY AGO