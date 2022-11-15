Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Above $16K as Cryptos Ignore the FTX Chaos
Bitcoin (BTC) is holding comfortably above its $16,000 support level as cryptos continue to ignore the FTX chaos. IDX Digital Assets CIO Ben McMillan discusses the impact of FTX’s fallout on the broader crypto market and the total market capitalization of digital assets that have fallen below $800 billion.
Institutional Investors Will Be Scared Away From Crypto for Some Time: Strategist
Who is going to stand to benefit from the FTX collapse? "People with big names and very large balance sheets," says Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi, referencing Fidelity and BNY Mellon. Plus, his outlook on institutional investment in crypto.
Taiwan’s Crypto Future
Taipei pivots towards Web3 and crypto. That story and other news shaping the cryptocurrency world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."
FTX Collapse: Ontario Teachers' to Write Off FTX Stake; Genesis Block Reportedly Ceases Trading Services
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Canada's largest pension funds with nearly $250 billion in assets under management (AUM), will write down the entirety of its $95 million investment in FTX after the troubled crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy protection. And Genesis Block will cease over-the-counter (OTC) trading services in wake of contagion risks from the now-bankrupt FTX exchange, according to a Reuters report. Genesis Block Trading is unrelated to Genesis Global Capital, which is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG). DCG is also the parent company of CoinDesk.
Bitcoin Trading Sideways Around $16K Amid FTX Gloom
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun and Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin review the impact of crypto exchange FTX's implosion on bitcoin as the cryptocurrency continues to trade sideways around $16,000. Plus, what it reveals about the need for self custody and the state of the crypto industry.
Binance.US Preparing Bid Again for Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager: Source
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is preparing to bid for bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital, according to a CoinDesk source. CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael J. Casey, Executive Director of Global Content Emily Parker and Editor at Large Lawrence Lewitinn weigh in.
Prominent Crypto Market Maker B2C2 Offers to Buy Loans From Genesis' Crypto-Lending Unit
Market maker B2C2 is offering to buy loans from the crypto-lending unit of Genesis, as it pauses redemptions and new loan originations in the wake of FTX’s collapse. Genesis is a sister company of CoinDesk. B2C2 founder Max Boonen discusses the offer, lessons learned, and outlook for the crypto markets as the FTX fallout continues to ripple across the industry.
Top 5 Crypto Tax Questions, Answered
Tax filing day may be months away. But, if you’ve bought, sold, traded, earned or lost money in cryptocurrency this year, now is the time to prepare. CoinDesk's Doreen Wang spoke to tax experts to answer the most commonly asked questions about crypto and taxes in the U.S.
Why Puerto Rico Can Be a Tax Haven for Crypto Enthusiasts, but Not Necessarily for Locals
The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has become a crypto paradise, thanks to tax breaks allowing some who live on the island for 183 days a year tax-free profits on their investments. Transform Group CEO & co-founder Michael Terpin and BĀSED President Gustavo Diaz Skoff discuss the issue with CoinDesk's Christine Lee. They explain why the tax rules have led to a growing crypto community on the island, and why some critics say those rules need to change.
'Regulators Are Not Going to Save Us' After FTX Collapse: B2C2 Founder
B2C2 Founder Max Boonen argues that regulation is not the savior of crypto. "I believe much more in private market solutions," he adds, as the firm is offering to buy loans from Genesis' crypto-lending unit.
Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols: Bankruptcy Filings
Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to Thursday's bankruptcy filings. CoinDesk Deputy Managing Editor Tracy Wang joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss the latest revelations.
DoNotPay CEO on Steps Retail Investors Can Take to Get Funds Back on FTX
FTX users and former employees are trying to figure out what to do after the company froze withdrawals and declared bankruptcy. Is there any hope of recovering funds? Joshua Browder, CEO of robot lawyer DoNotPay, discusses possible ways to get their money back.
Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund, final COP27 deal elusive
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries agreed early Sunday at the COP27 climate summit to set up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, but paused before backing a wider deal outlining global resolve to fight climate change.
Cardano Is Launching New Privacy Blockchain and Token
Input Output Global (IOG), the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is releasing a new privacy-focused blockchain called Midnight and a token called dust to accompany the new network. Midnight, which is underpinned by zero-knowledge-proof technology, is one of many side chains now being deployed around Cardano, and will go beyond...
Climate compensation fund approved, other issues up in air
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
DoNotPay CEO on FTX Investment: 'I Feel Ashamed for Taking Their Money'
DoNotPay CEO Joshua Browder wrote in a recent tweet thread, "FTX/Alameda Research was an investor in DoNotPay. Given their bankruptcy, it seems like their stake will ultimately be owned by millions of FTX depositors. We promise to serve our millions of new beneficial owners well." Browder discusses the FTX backing and how he is aiming to help customers get their funds back.
