Sadie Sink, 20, was a gorgeous sight to see at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night. The Stranger Things star showed up to the star-studded event in a long white sleeveless sheer gown with silver patterns on it and matching heels as she confidently posed on the carpet. She had her long ginger hair down and parted in the middle and accessorized her look with a few necklaces.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO