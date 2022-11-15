Read full article on original website
Standing by his spouse. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is backing Hilarie Burton Morgan after she called out Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about same-sex marriage. “How’d I miss this twit?! Who the f—k is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X,” the Walking Dead star, 56, tweeted on Tuesday, November 15.
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
With Candace Cameron Bure‘s first GAC Family Christmas movie set to premiere later this month, Hallmark Channel’s former holiday queen is speaking out about her decision to switch networks. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure tells the Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” In other words, as the WSJ notes in its headline, Bure wants to put Christianity back in Christmas movies. Speaking about Hallmark — where Bure starred in...
Super Mario Bros. alum John Leguizamo has criticized the casting of Chris Pratt in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The 62-year-old actor, who portrayed the role of Luigi in the 1993 live-action film, spoke with Indiewire Tuesday on the topic of the animated movie that is due in theaters next year.
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
Olivia Williams says she believes the criticism that Meghan Markle faces is rooted in racism. The actress, 54, who portrays Camilla Parker Bowles in the just-released fifth season of The Crown, was asked if the intense criticism Bowles experienced during the earlier days of her relationship with Prince Charles had been transferred onto Markle in the present. According to Williams, race also plays a part in how Markle, who has a Black mother and white father, is treated.
Yellowstone Season 5 is off to a helluva start. The hit show saw a whopping 12.1 million viewers in the first day on Sunday, with the two-part season premiere breaking records for a scripted series this year. And of course, with the new season starting back up, the actors on the show have been making their rounds doing all sorts of press and interviews, including Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton). They stopped by The Kelly Clarkson […] The post Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) And Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) Talk About Getting Lost At Cowboy Camp: “It Was Just Actors Alone In The Woods” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
Still the Christmas season guru? Candace Cameron Bure shocked fans in April 2022 when she announced that she was leaving Hallmark Media for Great American Media. The Full House alum starred in 10 holiday films for Hallmark Channel during her 13 years with the network, earning her the title of “Queen of Christmas” from viewers […]
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Sisters Brielle and Ariana Biermann appeared on Bravo's 'RHOA' and 'Don't Be Tardy' alongside their mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. They haven't been on reality TV since 2020.
Jeff Bezos announced this week that he plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune during his lifetime, marking the first time the Amazon founder has committed to doing so. But Trevor Noah is pretty amused by who Bezos has already selected as a recipient, considering she’s a millionaire all her own.
It feels good to root for Lindsay Lohan these days. Some people never stopped, of course. For everyone else, the wake-up call arrived earlier this year, during the Superbowl, when Lohan starred in a winking Planet Fitness commercial to which the seemingly universal response, uttered across the internet, was, She looks great! That was the punchline: our surprise. “What’s happening to Lindsay?” asks a room full of gym goers at the top of the ad, as a sweaty but glowing Lohan toils away on an elliptical like a road runner stuck in place. She’s been “trading DUIs for DIY,”...
One of the nice things about being born in the 90s is that during my childhood and teenage years, society had managed to trick itself into believing that we’d left all the old bigotries behind – that it would all be smooth sailing from then on.Every Nickelodeon show had a self-consciously diverse cast of radical teens working together to stamp out the final remaining shreds of intolerance (and also say no to drugs). Teachers taught inclusion and acceptance as a matter of course, without worrying about angry parents kicking up a fuss about how being nice to people goes...
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’
Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
It's a tale as old as time — boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, boy discovers girl is elite demon hunter. You know the rest!. The Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, had us intrigued from the start. Learning how Sam and Dean's parents met and fell in love is a great premise. So why are fans wondering if The Winchesters has been canceled already?
Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
Jodie Sweetin, 40, let JoJo Siwa know she doesn’t agree with Candace Cameron Bure‘s lack of support for the LGBTQIA+ community, in a new comment. The Full House star showed support for the 19-year-old singer, who shared an Instagram post condemning the 46-year-old actress’ decision to join the Great American Family Network, which will only focus on showcasing “traditional marriage” in Christmas movies, and it brought on a lot of responses from followers. “You know I love you,” Jodie wrote to JoJo before adding two red heart emojis.
Ryan Reynolds is one of the last old school movie stars, an actor and producer not only respected for his talent but also his off-screen persona that only enhances his likability. He’s been a professional actor since the age of 13 and seen his films gross more than $5 billion at the box office. He also co-owns a Welsh football team, has a stake in a gin company and is really, really good at social media, not only to promote his projects but also to solidify his image as a genuinely funny, self-aware personality. American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita declared...
TLC is ringing in the new year with eight returning fan-favorite series, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cabler revealed on Monday. Starting things off is 1000lb Best Friends, which returns for its second season Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET/PT. "BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return with heart, humor...
