ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
TVLine

Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why She Left Hallmark for GAC Family: They're 'Christians That Love the Lord'

With Candace Cameron Bure‘s first GAC Family Christmas movie set to premiere later this month, Hallmark Channel’s former holiday queen is speaking out about her decision to switch networks. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure tells the Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” In other words, as the WSJ notes in its headline, Bure wants to put Christianity back in Christmas movies. Speaking about Hallmark — where Bure starred in...
AOL Corp

'The Crown' star Olivia Williams addresses criticism of Meghan Markle: 'You can’t overlook the race issue'

Olivia Williams says she believes the criticism that Meghan Markle faces is rooted in racism. The actress, 54, who portrays Camilla Parker Bowles in the just-released fifth season of The Crown, was asked if the intense criticism Bowles experienced during the earlier days of her relationship with Prince Charles had been transferred onto Markle in the present. According to Williams, race also plays a part in how Markle, who has a Black mother and white father, is treated.
Whiskey Riff

Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) And Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) Talk About Getting Lost At Cowboy Camp: “It Was Just Actors Alone In The Woods”

Yellowstone Season 5 is off to a helluva start. The hit show saw a whopping 12.1 million viewers in the first day on Sunday, with the two-part season premiere breaking records for a scripted series this year. And of course, with the new season starting back up, the actors on the show have been making their rounds doing all sorts of press and interviews, including Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton). They stopped by The Kelly Clarkson […] The post Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) And Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) Talk About Getting Lost At Cowboy Camp: “It Was Just Actors Alone In The Woods” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Rolling Stone

‘Falling For Christmas’ is a Formulaic Holiday Comedy But Marks the First Step In the Welcome Return of Lindsay Lohan

It feels good to root for Lindsay Lohan these days. Some people never stopped, of course. For everyone else, the wake-up call arrived earlier this year, during the Superbowl, when Lohan starred in a winking Planet Fitness commercial to which the seemingly universal response, uttered across the internet, was, She looks great! That was the punchline: our surprise. “What’s happening to Lindsay?” asks a room full of gym goers at the top of the ad, as a sweaty but glowing Lohan toils away on an elliptical like a road runner stuck in place. She’s been “trading DUIs for DIY,”...
The Independent

Voices: Daniel Radcliffe’s open letter to JK Rowling shows trans rights aren’t a political issue – they’re a moral one

One of the nice things about being born in the 90s is that during my childhood and teenage years, society had managed to trick itself into believing that we’d left all the old bigotries behind – that it would all be smooth sailing from then on.Every Nickelodeon show had a self-consciously diverse cast of radical teens working together to stamp out the final remaining shreds of intolerance (and also say no to drugs). Teachers taught inclusion and acceptance as a matter of course, without worrying about angry parents kicking up a fuss about how being nice to people goes...
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said. CEO Bill Abbott added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'” On Wednesday, Bure responded to the many criticisms of her remarks in a lengthy statement: “I would like to address my comments on Great...
Distractify

Wait, Is the CW's 'The Winchesters' Canceled Already? It Just Started!

It's a tale as old as time — boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, boy discovers girl is elite demon hunter. You know the rest!. The Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, had us intrigued from the start. Learning how Sam and Dean's parents met and fell in love is a great premise. So why are fans wondering if The Winchesters has been canceled already?
Prevention

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin Seemingly Shades Candace Cameron Bure After Gay Marriage Diss

Jodie Sweetin, 40, let JoJo Siwa know she doesn’t agree with Candace Cameron Bure‘s lack of support for the LGBTQIA+ community, in a new comment. The Full House star showed support for the 19-year-old singer, who shared an Instagram post condemning the 46-year-old actress’ decision to join the Great American Family Network, which will only focus on showcasing “traditional marriage” in Christmas movies, and it brought on a lot of responses from followers. “You know I love you,” Jodie wrote to JoJo before adding two red heart emojis.
Variety

Ryan Reynolds Talks ‘Deadpool,’ American Cinematheque Award and Why ‘Spirited’ Was a ‘Bucket List Moment’

Ryan Reynolds is one of the last old school movie stars, an actor and producer not only respected for his talent but also his off-screen persona that only enhances his likability. He’s been a professional actor since the age of 13 and seen his films gross more than $5 billion at the box office. He also co-owns a Welsh football team, has a stake in a gin company and is really, really good at social media, not only to promote his projects but also to solidify his image as a genuinely funny, self-aware personality.  American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita declared...
TV Fanatic

1000-lb Sisters, Darcey & Stacey, Six More Shows Get Early 2023 Premiere Dates at TLC

TLC is ringing in the new year with eight returning fan-favorite series, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cabler revealed on Monday. Starting things off is 1000lb Best Friends, which returns for its second season Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET/PT. "BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return with heart, humor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy