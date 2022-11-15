Christina Applegate Wears Powerful ‘F–k U MS’ Manicure at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Christina Applegate honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Christina Applegate has a message for multiple sclerosis. The actress wore her feelings on her nails to accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For the Monday, November 14, occasion — which marked Applegate's first public appearance since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis — the Dead to Me star, 50, donned a shiny black manicure that read 'F--k U MS." The powerful phrase was written in white polish, which Applegate proudly showed off for cameras. The California native paired the look with a black lace-trimmed blazer and coordinating tailored trousers.

The City of Los Angeles presented Applegate with a plaque of recognition, and it was declared Christina Applegate Day in Hollywood. As she accepted the honor, she was assisted to the podium by her former Married ... With Children costar, Katey Sagal , who was also a guest speaker.

"I can't stand for too long, so I'm gonna thank the people that I really need to," Applegate said. She went on to praise her daughter, Sadie, who she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble . “The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know … I am blessed every day [with you]."

Incorporating a bit of humor, the Hall Pass actress then made a joke about her diagnosis. “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes. You’re supposed to laugh at that,” she said.

Other attendees included David Faustino , Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman , Linda Cardellini , Selma Blair — who has also been outspoken about her MS experience — and Applegate's mom, Nancy Priddy .

(l-r) Liz Feldman, Christina, Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose during a ceremony honoring Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Applegate announced her MS diagnosis via Twitter in August 2021, sharing that "it's been a strange journey."

"Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with Ms," she wrote at the time. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a-hole blocks it.”

The actress added: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Prior to her MS detection, Applegate battled breast cancer in 2008 . She underwent a double mastectomy at age 36 after testing positive for the BRCA gene and had preventive surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2017.