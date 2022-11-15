Singer Jana Kramer Opens Up About Dating Chris Evans And How She Never Heard From Him Again After Asparagus Pee

Recently named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine, MCU vet and total heartthrob Chris Evans is hard at work. With his next movie Red One currently in production as part of 2023’s new movie releases , and a newly revealed girlfriend in Evans’ life , the stories are only writing themselves. Which makes this new tidbit all the more interesting, as singer Jana Kramer recently opened up about her dating experience with the former Captain America. And apparently, asparagus pee is a dealbreaker for the star spangled man with the plan.

On her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer , the recording artist did confirm that Chris Evans is indeed a great kisser, and super sexy. So it’s not like she’s trying to say he doesn’t deserve the title. However, Kramer did share the following story which involved Evans apparently ghosting her after their last date involved a sleepover with some of the actor’s Boston friends, and some unfortunate aromatics:

It was a fun time... but I was getting a little sleepy. And so I was like, ‘Hey I’m gonna go to bed’ or whatever. And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me. And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again.

It’s certainly not the first story you’d expect to hear, especially after Chris Evans had his Red One co-star Dwayne Johnson recently schooling him on the Sexiest Man Alive honors. However, this tale apparently comes from a long time ago, as Jana Kramer did admit that this was history from the pre-Instagram era. In fact, judging by her reference to him being in the Anna Farris movie What’s Your Number , the 2010-2011 timeframe would seem to be where this story took place.

Now what was described above may sound like there was room for interpretation, but Jana Kramer provided some further details on the night and its aftermath. Here’s a little more of this Chris Evans shaped puzzle for you to ponder:

We didn’t hook up that night, he stayed up late with his friends, and in the morning I just like…did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house.

While ghosting isn’t exactly cool, it also doesn’t sound like Chris Evans was an ass about the matter either. Otherwise one would think that Jana Kramer would have put his newfound title on blast. Still, this moment of dating history sounds more like a move that his sweater clad jerk from Knives Out would pull, rather than that of Steve Rodgers. It just goes to show that people are layered, and that even Earth’s mightiest heroes have their deal breakers.

While it’s not due out until next holiday season, there’s quite a bit to what we know about Red One . As an example, the Chris Evans/Dwayne Johnson movie will be available to stream for those with a Prime Video Subscription when it arrives. So you’ve got some time before you need to be prepared, but you might want to ask a month or two as a gift, to try it out. Meanwhile, you can find Whine Down with Jana Kramer wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.