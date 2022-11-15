Famed car collector and beloved late night host Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery from burns he suffered while working on one of his vehicles on Sunday. “He’s Jay Leno,” his doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center, told reporters. “He’s walking around, and he’s cracking jokes. I can tell you he’s incredibly kind to our nursing staff. … He’s been appreciative of everybody here, and he’s an ideal patient—and one who understands the seriousness of his injury.” Leno said he suffered “serious burns” from a gasoline fire, predicting that he might need a week or two to get back on his feet—but Grossman thinks that timeline is a little optimistic. So far, Leno has already undergone a skin grafting procedure for the “deep second-degree” and third-degree burns, and is expected to go through another surgery later this week. “Burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it’s hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage of the game,” Grossman added.Read it at The Orange County Register

21 HOURS AGO