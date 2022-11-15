Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
High School Football: Playoff schedule for Nov. 18-19
YORK, Pa. — The high school football postseason continues in Central Pennsylvania this week, with nine playoff showdowns on the docket. Most of the action is scheduled for Friday night, as the District 3 Class 6A, 5A, and 4A playoffs continue with semifinal showdowns and the PIAA Class 2A playoffs begin with first-round action.
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS All-Stater Gabby Reep to Continue Basketball Career at Fairmont State University
One of the state’s premier high school basketball players, Bridgeport senior point guard Gabby Reep, finalized her plans to compete at the next level as on Monday as she signed her National Letter-of-Intent with Fairmont State University. The signing ceremony took place in front of a crowd of family,...
ucmathletics.com
Jennies Softball Signs Five Newcomers for 2023
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Central Missouri Softball is excited to announce the signing of five future Jennies during the early signing period. A standout player for the Wildcats under head coach Anna Cole including three consecutive seasons of being named an All-Conference selection, DeLany earned the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year honors. In addition to her accolades on the diamond, MaKenna has also been an All-State selection for track and field. DeLany has also been a member of the Honor Roll all four years of high school for her work in the classroom.
