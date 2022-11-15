ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

MassLive.com

Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values

A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week

Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Westborough for $1.2 million

David Chapleau and Shannon Chapleau bought the property at 5 Sawmill Drive, Westborough, from Edwin E Hastings and Constance V Hastings on Oct. 27, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket

A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $820,000

Debra Utting and George Utting bought the property at 32 Gray Street, Amherst, from Holdings Llc Mcdowell on Oct. 24, 2022, for $820,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
AMHERST, MA
thelocalne.ws

Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope

IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Shrewsbury for $1.2 million

Kothandaraman Chandrasekar and Vaishnavi Chandrasekar bought the property at 14F Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Christopher S Decatur on Oct. 31, 2022, for $1,200,000 which works out to $391 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot, which also has a pool.
SHREWSBURY, MA
