Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
TCU Senate calls on Tufts to recognize ULTRAThe Tufts Daily
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Indian Orchard property receives a $100,000 redevelopment investment
SPRINGFIELD — The state’s Brownfields Redevelopment Fund has awarded the city a $100,000 grant. MassDevelopment manages the fund, which aims to transform vacant, abandoned, underutilized, industrial or commercial properties through environmental assessments and brownfield site remediation.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
Ware officials abandon plans to convert vacant bank into police station
Town officials here have abandoned plans to convert the vacant Country Bank building located downtown to a police station or any other municipal use. At Monday’s special town meeting, an article to accept the 73-75 Main St. building from the bank was dismissed. During a June press conference outside...
Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values
A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week
Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high. But...
Chicopee heading to court to force owners to pay for Cabotville security watch
CHICOPEE – The city is continuing to try to work with the owners of SilverBrick LLC to try to push the company to start paying to provide security to the Cabotville Mill building. At the same time city lawyers are returning to Housing Court on Nov. 21 to change...
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford to open Dec. 12, Poftak announces
A long-awaited extension of the Green Line to Medford is scheduled to open in mid-December after the project hit several delays, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during a Thursday morning meeting. Originally slated to open in December 2021, the new $2.3 billion extension to Medford will add five new...
Four-bedroom home sells in Westborough for $1.2 million
David Chapleau and Shannon Chapleau bought the property at 5 Sawmill Drive, Westborough, from Edwin E Hastings and Constance V Hastings on Oct. 27, 2022. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket
A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
Former Mashpee Wampanoag tribal leader gets prison for accepting bribes
Former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Cedric Cromwell received a prison sentence on Tuesday over accepting bribes related to the tribe’s plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. The owner of a Rhode Island architecture and design firm,...
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $820,000
Debra Utting and George Utting bought the property at 32 Gray Street, Amherst, from Holdings Llc Mcdowell on Oct. 24, 2022, for $820,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
thelocalne.ws
Harvard students put downtown Ipswich under the microscope
IPSWICH — They attended town meeting on October 25 and they weren’t scared off. In fact, the university students who attended were very impressed. With iron constitutions like that, it’s easy to see why Harvard is regarded as an elite institution. The group visiting town is from...
WCVB
MacKenzie Scott, one of world's wealthiest women, donates $4 million to Boston nonprofit
BOSTON — For more than two decades, a small nonprofit organization in Boston has been helping improve the health of children in marginalized communities. The National Institute for Children's Health Quality may not be a familiar name to many, but its work got the attention of one of the world's wealthiest women.
Single-family house sells in Shrewsbury for $1.2 million
Kothandaraman Chandrasekar and Vaishnavi Chandrasekar bought the property at 14F Farmington Drive, Shrewsbury, from Christopher S Decatur on Oct. 31, 2022, for $1,200,000 which works out to $391 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot, which also has a pool.
