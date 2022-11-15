Read full article on original website
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
Vehicle Crashes Into Doors of Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall, No One Injured
Details are still sketchy at this time, but it appears no one was injured after a person apparently intentionally drove into the doors of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to radio scanner audio, Beltrami County dispatch said the person was believed to be suicidal.
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
First suspected case of CWD found in Bemidji area
The first suspected case of chronic wasting disease in the Bemidji area was announced by the DNR. According to a release, the preliminary test results were from a buck harvested opening weekend 10 miles south of Bemidji in permit area 184. The final result of this test is expected later...
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
Police: Shots fired during attempted armed carjacking near Hudson
Police in Wisconsin are investigating an alleged attempted carjacking near Hudson on Sunday evening. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that shots were fired during the incident, which was reported just before 8:40 p.m. at County Highway N and U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson Township. According to police, the...
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
The City of Cass Lake is receiving some of over $20 million in economic development funding for Greater Minnesota. According to a release from the governor's office, the Small Cities…. 0. DHS grants Sanford Bemidji Behavioral Health Stable Housing Program. Bemidji News, Health. November 16, 2022. Sanford Health of...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Woman killed after her car loses control on icy I-35W ramp in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 56-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after her vehicle lost control on an icy Interstate 35W ramp Monday.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. as the victim was traveling on the ramp from westbound Hiawatha Avenue to northbound I-35W in Minneapolis. The vehicle - a 2007 Toyota Corolla - lost control, slid over the guardrail and into the bridge pillar. Road conditions included snow and ice, the state patrol said.
Man fires at vehicle after attempted carjacking near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say a man fired at a vehicle after attempting to carjack the driver near Hudson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported attempted carjacking near County Highway N and Highway 12 just after 8:30 p.m.The alleged victims said a car stopped in front of them, and a man got out. He pointed a gun at their car, they said. They drove away, but said the man fired at them as they fled. He allegedly followed them for a short while in his vehicle.The man drove into Minnesota, the sheriff's office said, and is still at large. The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln sedan.No one was injured in the attempted carjacking.Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open
Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
Fire destroys Lakeville pole barn
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a pole barn fire in Sunday in Lakeville. Lakeville and New Market fire departments arrived at the scene on the 25000 block of Ipava Avenue to find the pole barn was already fully engulfed.No one was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.
Kwik Trip to build on former Starks Bar & Grill property in Eagan
Courtesy of Vantage Architects Inc. via city of Eagan. Kwik Trip plans to open a new location in Eagan at the site of the former long-running, family-owned Starks Bar & Grill. Plans to build the gas station and car wash on a roughly five-acre lot near the intersection of State Highway 55 and Dodd Road were approved by the Eagan City Council on Tuesday.
Cass Lake to receive economic development funding
The City of Cass Lake is receiving some of over $20 million in economic development funding for Greater Minnesota. According to a release from the governor’s office, the Small Cities Development Program will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 cities, townships and counties. Cass Lake was...
Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire
EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. "Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.
Wanted man to police: I'll hand myself in if my kids can have a good Christmas
A police appeal to find a man wanted for multiple felony warrants took a turn on Facebook when the suspect responded in the comments, and tried to negotiate his surrender in return for a good Christmas for his kids. The unusual exchange took place on the Facebook page of North...
