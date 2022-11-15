Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Lucky Brand opens Friday in Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lucky Brand is opening a store at Haywood Mall this week. The denim retailer is joining their lineup of stores in a spot between Buckle and Pandora on the mall’s upper level. The store’s opening is set for Nov. 18. Haywood Mall also...
Broadway actress stops by Upstate high school
A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.
FOX Carolina
Upstate ministry offers winter supplies for those in need
The Anderson Police Department said a warrant for cruelty to animals has been signed after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. |. Upcountry History Museum is opening Nutcracker: The Exhibition on Saturday. Visitors can immerse themselves into the...
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
golaurens.com
Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years
Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
FOX Carolina
United Way of the Piedmont collects food donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Alex Moore, Vice President of Brand Experience for United Way of the Piedmont, talks about the agency’s goals for reducing poverty in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties. She also discusses the Stock the Pantry campaign going on now, ahead of Thanksgiving. Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at...
FOX Carolina
Cars for Blakylee preview
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Greenville, SC
There’s a vibrant scene in Greenville, South Carolina for arts, food, and beer thanks to relatively recent efforts to revitalize the area. Because of that, business is booming, and so are some of the best breweries in the city. Such as:. Brewery 85. Fireforge. Liability Brewing. Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
FOX Carolina
Nutcracker: The Exhibition
gsabusiness.com
Here’s what you need to know about this new cheese shop in Greenville
It all started with a really good grilled cheese sandwich. A product of the North, Michael Davitt, co-owner of The Cheese Wheel, said cheese shops are a dime a dozen where he comes from. When he visited Greenville a few years ago, he realized this was an up-and-coming city, but there weren’t any specialized cheese shops, something he was raised on and wanted to see in the Greenville community, bringing a classic fromagerie-style shop to the city. Davitt’s mother, Denise, is the co-owner of the shop.
FOX Carolina
Non-profit asking for Hispanic food donations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loaves and Fishes cites over 45,000 people are food insecure in Greenville County. Census data shows ten percent of Greenville residents are Latino. With the holidays around the corner, you might be thinking about how to give back, but before you go shopping or looking...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
Firefighters respond to dumpster fire in Spartanburg
The North Spartanburg Fire Department was called on Wednesday to respond to a fire near a business in Spartanburg.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station
The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Upstate community coming together to support girl battling rare disorder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Upstate community will come together to support three-year-old Blakylee, who is battling a rare disorder called Rett Syndrome. “If you look at Blakylee, she kind of looks like a normal kid. You can’t tell that she has a disability, and I think...
FOX Carolina
Greer Fire Department adapting to growth in city
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer is one of many cities in the Upstate that has seen a spike in people moving to the area over the last several years. At the Greer Fire Department fighterfighters respond to an average of about 375 calls for service per month, an increase of about 30% since Fire Chief Dorian Flowers joined the department in 2015.
FOX Carolina
As the Upstate grows, so does concern for maintaining greenspace and forests
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You hear about it all the time---the upstate is growing. Both residential and industry growth is taking place and that puts farmland and field space at risk. Some neighbors are also concerned about what this means for the future. Because of that—a local land conservation agency is working to make sure Greenville’s natural resources and lands are protected.
Greenville City Council passes resolution to promote inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community
The City of Greenville could soon be a more welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community. Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday night, to make that happen.
