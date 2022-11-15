ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Anyone Can Get Lung Cancer. Detecting It Early Is Crucial

By Denise Mann HealthDay Reporter
HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z84au_0jBYj84F00
Adobe Stock

Low-dose CT scans can detect lung cancer early, when it is most treatable

Less than 6% of eligible Americans have had the screening, a new report says

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Too few people are getting screened for lung cancer.

This is the message from the American Lung Association’s 2022 "State of Lung Cancer" report. Less than 6% of eligible Americans have been screened for lung cancer, and in some states, lung cancer screening rates are as low as 1%.

In 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force began recommending annual lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography (CT) for people aged 50 to 80 who smoked at least one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years, smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years, currently smoke, or who have quit in the past 15 years. About 14.2 million Americans meet these guidelines. Medicare and most private insurance plans must pay for the screening test in folks who fall into these high-risk categories.

“We have such a long way to go with regard to lung cancer screening uptake,” said Dr. Andrea McKee, chairman of radiation oncology at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass. She is also a volunteer spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

Denise Lee, who smoked for 40 years, is a big advocate of early screening. She was not aware of low-dose CT scan screening until she saw a billboard on her way to work.

The scan revealed early-stage lung cancer.

Lee underwent surgery and chemotherapy. She says early detection saved her life. She also enrolled in a clinical trial testing an immunotherapy drug to try to prevent recurrence.

Part of the reason behind low screening rates is that lung cancer screening is the newer kid on the block. “We have been doing colonoscopies to find colon cancer, Pap testing for cervical cancer, and mammograms to detect breast cancer for decades, and the decision to support lung cancer screening didn’t happen until 2021,” McKee said.

The lung cancer screening test is simple and painless, especially compared to some other cancer screening tests that involve prep work like colonoscopies, are invasive like Pap testing, or can be painful such as mammograms, she said.

“This is noninvasive and quick. There is no blood draw, just low-dose radiation to create images of the lungs,” she said.

A radiologist then looks through images to spot early lung cancers, which are highly curable, McKee said. “Screening-detected stage 1 lung cancer has a 90% cure rate,” she said. “There has been a fatalistic feeling about lung cancer until now, but screening is a game changer, and we are going to create an army of survivors like we did with breast cancer through screening.”

Treatments are also improving for later-stage lung cancer, the new report revealed.

The five-year survival rate for lung cancer is now 25%, up 21% from 2014 to 2018, and close to 26% of people are diagnosed with lung cancer at an early stage when survival rates are much higher. Lung cancer can often be treated surgically if it is diagnosed at an early stage and hasn’t spread.

It's not just smokers who develop lung cancer. Leah Phillips, a mother of three, learned she had advanced lung cancer at the age of 43.

An avid runner, she was shocked because she has never smoked. She is currently living with lung cancer and trying to raise awareness that anyone can get lung cancer.

Room for improvement

The new report did note that people of color who are diagnosed with lung cancer often have lower survival rates, are less likely to be diagnosed early, and less likely to receive surgical treatment. They are more likely to receive no treatment.

While most insurers must cover lung cancer screening tests in people who are eligible, fee-for-service state Medicaid programs are not required to do so. In these types of practices, Medicaid pays doctors directly for each service they provide.

Two lung cancer experts from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center agreed that more people should get screened for lung cancer.

“Screening reduces lung cancer [death], and the potential benefit outweighs any risk of harm such as overdiagnosis, incidental findings, and [subsequent need for] invasive procedures,” said Dr. Bernard Park, a surgical oncologist at the cancer center in New York City.

There is also data from Taiwan showing that other groups of people may benefit from lung cancer screening, including nonsmokers with a strong family history of the cancer, Park said.

In addition to the advent of screening, there have been many improvements in treating lung cancer, said Dr. Isabel Preeshagul, a medical oncologist at Sloan Kettering's center in Montvale, N.J.

“Lung cancer has become the poster child for personalized medicine,” she said. “We know so much more now than we did 20 years ago, 10 years ago, one year ago and, even in certain cases, three months ago," she said.

Today, doctors can do genetic testing on lung tumors to see which genes are expressed and better tailor treatment to the specific tumor. "We really focus on tailoring [treatment] to one's tumor," she said.

More information

Should you get screened for lung cancer? Use this tool from the American Lung Association to find out.

SOURCES: Andrea McKee, MD, chairman, radiation oncology, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, Mass., and volunteer spokesperson, American Lung Association; Bernard Park, MD, surgical oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City; Isabel Preeshagul, MD, medical oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center-Bergen, Montvale, N.J.; 2022 American Lung Association, "State of Lung Cancer" report, Nov. 15, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
aarp.org

Do You Really Need That Colonoscopy?

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. But a recent study that has garnered much public attention has called into...
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

How To Use Cannabis For Pain

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
MedicalXpress

Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
Marry Evens

Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
UPI News

Adults can become severely ill from RSV

As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
MedicalXpress

A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic

Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
WebMD

Scientists Discover New Blood Types

Nov. 9. 2022 -- What's your blood type? Most people are familiar with the common ones such as A, B, and O. But have you heard of "Er"? Scientists have discovered five more blood types in this uncommon group. The discovery is important to help treat people with an uncommon...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy