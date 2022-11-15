Southern Lights, A Magical Event Coming To Pease Park In December

Southern Lights, Pease Park Conservancy’s first family-friendly Winter festival at Kingsbury Commons, will take place on Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m., and the entire Austin community is invited to attend! This free celebration of the Winter Solstice will include family pictures with Pax the Winter Squirrel Elf, the Light and Love Food Drive supporting the Caritas of Austin food pantry, a marketplace by Frida Friday ATX, music by All Rhythms, SummerStock Austin and local Austin DJs, crafting with recycled materials by Small Wonders Puppet Theater, and dance classes by Dance Waterloo.

It doesn’t end there! The Tudor Cottage and Terrace will transform into the SnoRide SnoHill for Austinites of all ages to slide down using snow tubes! Not into snow tubing? No worries! In addition to tubing, there will be a designated SnoPatch on the lawn for folks to experience the snow in a different way. Visit the activation to let your creativity run wild as you make snow angels, snow folks, or even snow squirrels if you are up for a challenge! Finally, the festival will end with the Southern Lights, a sunset light show in the Treehouse, a very rare opportunity to see the “Aurora Borealis” in Austin.

Southern Lights is presented by H-E-B and SnoRide and hosted and curated by Pease Park Conservancy and Austin Parks and Recreation. Learn more about Southern Lights at PeasePark.org/Southern-Lights.

About Pease Park and Pease Park Conservancy

Pease Park Conservancy was formed in 2008 and celebrates the diverse ecology and history that make Austin’s first public park valuable and unique. The Conservancy works to restore, enhance and maintain this 84-acre public green space for the sustainable use and enjoyment of all. Unfolding across 84 acres, Owned by the City of Austin, Pease Park is a series of connected green spaces running along Lamar Boulevard from West 15th to West 31st Streets, providing residents and visitors alike with an intimate, yet sprawling, natural amenity. Kingsbury Commons within Pease District Park is maintained, operated, and programmed by Pease Park Conservancy in partnership with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.